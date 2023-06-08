Photos by Lynn Janes and Article by Mary Alice Murphy

SC-GC Chamber luncheon 060123 SC-GC Chamber luncheon 060123 Chamber Director Romeo Cruz opens the meeting. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SC-GC-chamber-lulncheon-060123/CH_01.jpg

SC-GC Chamber luncheon 060123 PNM Community Manager Bruce Ashburn, also a Chamber board member, introduces representatives of PNM https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SC-GC-chamber-lulncheon-060123/CH_02.jpg

SC-GC Chamber luncheon 060123 PNM Energy Efficient Engineer III Tony Apodaca said he manages business projects https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SC-GC-chamber-lulncheon-060123/CH_03.jpg

SC-GC Chamber luncheon 060123 PNM Energy Efficiency Team Member Remi Stapp-Adeogba does inspections and outran in the South District, which includes Silver City https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SC-GC-chamber-lulncheon-060123/CH_04.jpg

SC-GC Chamber luncheon 060123 Ashburn, in the middle, presents awards and rebates to, at left, WNMU Assistant VP of Facilities and Operations Kevin Matthes and, at right, Lordsburg Mayor Glenda Greene. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SC-GC-chamber-lulncheon-060123/CH_08.jpg

SC-GC Chamber luncheon 060123 Cobre Schools Coordinator of Family Engagement Teresa Villa spoke about the upcoming July 29 SummerFest hosted by the schools. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SC-GC-chamber-lulncheon-060123/CH_09.jpg

SC-GC Chamber luncheon 060123 Jeff Howey of NFIB (National Federation of Independent Businesses) spoke about what the organization does for small business owners, as The Voice of Small Business. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SC-GC-chamber-lulncheon-060123/CH_10.jpg

The Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly luncheon at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center on June 1, 2023.

After eating lunch provided by the Eastern Star, members heard from presenters.

Chamber Director Romeo Cruz introduced the board members, and then brought Board Member and PNM Community Manager Bruce Ashburn to the podium to introduce the main speaker of the day, Tony Apodaca, PNM energy efficiency program manager. Ashburn says Apodaca, with whom he has frequently worked, manages business projects for energy efficiency, as well as commercial and residential response programs.

"Today, thanks to Romeo and the chamber, we will recognize two special customers, who have achieved energy savings through our programs," Apodaca said. He introduced several of his team members who also attended the event.

Apodaca said the PNM efficiency programs began in 2006 with the legislative Efficient Use of Energy Act. "We put back into the community rebates to lower energy utilization by businesses, through equipment or behaviors to lower energy consumption. We developed the programs to influence energy behaviors. We were already listening to customers' needs, and we already had programs in place that had not yet been fully implemented. We had a lot of synergy in the programs to enhance customer satisfaction. We are fully dedicated to keeping prices as low as possible for our customers."

In the packet provided to attendees, Apodaca pointed out the customer programs that support PNM goals for affordability, reliability and sustainability. "Our goal is to design and deliver a world-class energy efficiency portfolio that enables our customers to manage costs, reduce energy usage and contribute to a sustainable energy future."

He said the programs are designed to put money back into the customer's pockets or to provide discounts for energy-saving equipment.

"We are making programs to reduce the loads on the grid," Apodaca said. "Some of them are easy to do, but not environmentally friendly, and some are environmentally friendly but cannot be reached without changes in behaviors. We are always looking at programs that increase the sustainability of our product."

He then introduced contractor DNV (Det Norske Veritas) Energy Efficiency Team Member Yemi Stapp-Adeogba, in charge of inspections and outreach in the southern part of New Mexico, which includes Silver City and Grant County.

"I will talk about the programs that benefit large businesses," Stapp-Adeogba said. "They include the retrofit rebate program, which creates improvements in existing buildings. The building operator certification is to develop quality in your maintenance staff. The retro-commissioning program is a full audit of the building performance and a report on how to improve efficiency, and the new construction program helps determine the processes and equipment needed for efficiency. Our programs are always evolving."

He listed measures that are new to the program, including small commercial thermostats, efficient compressed air nozzles, efficient refrigerated compressed air dryer, low-flow faucet aerators and showerheads, as well as efficient washers and dryers and programmable thermostats. Their programs also include incentives for retrofit applications including various Energy Star appliances. A new program addresses multifamily structures, retrofit and new construction.

Stapp-Adeogba talked about the PNM Quick Saver Program, which provides incentives for non-metro businesses designed to bring businesses into compliance. "This year, we are offering overall a 5 percent incentive increase for all lighting and refrigeration measures, including for income qualified homes." They include anti-sweat heater controls, zero energy doors, guest room energy management, variable speed drives and high-efficiency pool pumps. The incentive has decreased this year for indoor agriculture.

He said the company has assigned goals to deliver. They include 34,230,870 in kWh (kilowatt hours), $5,711,792 in rebate dollars and a savings of 13.21 cents per kWh. "We will be delivering 15 percent of the rebate dollars to communities in the southern part of the state. We are also always looking to expand our trade ally network. Those who qualify may co-brand with PNM and use the seal in program advertising and promotional materials. The seal represents an official endorsement as a PNM authorized contractor."

Apodaca talked about the peak saver program for large commercial customers who can integrate building management systems and reduce energy demand during peak summer hours. "Participation is voluntary, but you need to play to get paid," he said.

"The power saver program is open to residential and mid-to-small commercial customers with central air conditioning or heat pumps," Apodaca said. "The program runs from June to September. It provides a one-time sign-up bonus, and up to $25 annually each full year of participation. A free smart thermostat is included."

He encouraged PNM customers to check out the home appliance rebates and discounts when a customer is in the market for new appliances. "Recycling your old working refrigerator or freezer can net the homeowner $75," Apodaca said. "We also provide free home energy checkups, with a home inspection and customized energy report, as well as rebates for upgrading to EnergyStar appliances. Those who are income qualified can be eligible for free refrigerator replacement and free smart thermostat installation."

Before Ashburn presented the rebates and awards, Apodaca noted that southwest New Mexico used 10 percent of the commercial loads, but received 30 percent of the rebate awards.

Western New Mexico University Assistant Vice President of Facilities and Operations Kevin Matthes received the WNMU award. The university saved 651,679 kWh, enough to power 77 residences or save about 300 metric tons of CO2 or about 170,000 gallons of water.

Lordsburg Mayor Glenda Greene accepted the award for Lordsburg Hidalgo County Museum, which used the Quick Saver program to save 28,770 kWh, or enough to power three residences for a year, or saving 14 metric tons of CO2 or 7500 gallons of water.

The next speaker was Cobre Schools Coordinator of Family Engagement Teresa Villa. "I was born and raised in Mimbres, and this community is close to my heart. When there is a need in this community, there is never a hesitation for someone to step up, schools, businesses, and people do what is required. Children are our future. We need to put our best efforts into them. My main goal in my job is to get families more involved in their children's education. I will be working as a liaison between the parents, students and the Cobre School District to improve communication and finding ways to improve their chances of success by meeting their individual needs. I will make home visits, and I will partner with several community organizations. We will work toward addressing the individual student's needs. We will hold math and literacy nights and provide more activities for the students and their parents. We will incorporate PTA, which we are lacking at the Cobre schools."

She said they will partner with the middle and high school with transition camp for incoming 6th graders and freshmen, so they have less struggle when they arrive the first day of school. "The newest addition will be the mentoring program. I will partner with mentoring programs across the U.S., so we can bring the program here to the Cobre School District."

Villa said she also oversees the Summer Fest. "This year, we have more than doubled our number of booths. We will have music every hour. We have received donations, but we're looking for more. This event is not just for Cobre students. Last year, we had students from Silver, Las Cruces and even Truth or Consequences. The Commons will give away food boxes to all the students. It's a huge event that will take place July 29 at the Cobre High School parking lot. We will have vending and informational booths. Throughout the school year, we are hoping to make academics a priority along with family involvement."

Cruz said the chamber is working on the July 4th festivities. "We have secured Illusion Band to perform, as well as the Silver Stompers. We are looking to get one or two more bands. We are accepting applications for parade entries as well as booths and vendors. Don't forget the Silver City Museum Ice Cream Social. We are arranging transportation between the park, the museum and downtown."

He noted that the conference center was in the midst of having a new roof installed. "We will also be putting in more screens and audio-visual equipment throughout the facility. I want to thank my staff for everything they do. I couldn't do it without them."

Cruz asked for announcements.

Annette Toney of Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest said the local Girl Scouts would provide several summer programs for girls in grades K-12. "We will have a program every Tuesday in Silver City and every Wednesday in Deming. We also still have cookies to sell."

Karen Beckenbach of the Grant County Community Concert Association said the organization had sponsored a very successful Armed Forces Day at Bataan Memorial Park, thanks to help from Silver City, Grant County and WNMU. "We have season tickets for sale for next year."

Jeff Howey of NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) spoke about the issues the organization supports and fights. He noted that a federal tax increase of 7.6 percent will hit small businesses the hardest. "We are trying to stop it going into effect. We did stop various mandates in New Mexico, two to increase the minimum wage and another to stop the mandated 12-week family leave." He said the NFIB sponsored HB 102 in 2022, which allows businesses, LLCs, S-Corp and Partnerships, to write off 100 percent of their gross receipts taxes, property taxes and business income against their federal income tax liability.

The First Friday art events were announced. They took place last Friday, June 2, but will take place again the First Friday of each month.

Cruz announced the Anything-But-a-Car Show that took place last Sunday, June 4, and the Wild, Wild West Rodeo which will take place June 8, 9 and 10. He reminded folks to pick up applications for the Fourth of July activities.