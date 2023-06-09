Bayard residents arrested for making false reports

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 09 June 2023 09 June 2023

By Roger Lanse

At the May 8, 2023, Bayard City Council meeting, Bayard City Councilor Frances Gonzales reported that someone had attempted to break into her home on Bard Street on May 7, at about 3 a.m. At the meeting, Bayard Police Department Chief Hector Carrillo assigned the investigation of the crime to a BPD officer. Gonzales told the officer she would call the next day to arrange a time when the officer could come to her residence. When Gonzales had not contacted the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority to report the attempted break-in, BPD officers went to her residence at about 2:16 p.m. on May 9. They knocked several times, the report said, with no answer.

At about 4:10 p.m., officers returned to Gonzales' home, a BPD incident report stated, and made contact with her. She told the officers suspects had attempted to make entry into her home through the back door, then through all the doors and windows of the residence. Officers walked through the property, specifically under each of the doors and windows that were reported by Gonzales where the suspected illegal entry was attempted. All areas under the windows and around the doors and porch consisted of dirt with a few weeds, the report stated. Officers could find no shoe prints in any of the dirt patches under the windows, or along the fence line, or in the backyard, although the report stated the officers could readily see their own prints.

Gonzales told the officers she did not call 911 to report the attempted break-in at the time because her internet provider was working on the system that evening and she had received notice from the provider there was going to be an outage in her area. However, the report said, her internet provider was contacted and stated there were no outages in Gonzales' area the night in question. Neighbors also said they received no notices about a planned outage, their internet service had not been affected, and their security cameras showed nothing, the night of the 7th, that would have triggered them to activate.

The internet provider also disclosed the last outage at Gonzales' address occurred in April 2023. According to the provider's records, the report said, Gonzales' alarm was not triggered at the time the break-in was alleged to have occurred.

An arrest warrant was issued June 6, 2023, for Gonzales, charged with making a false report of a violation, a misdemeanor. She was arrested that day and released on her own recognizance by Judge Hector Grijalva.
************************
On May 14, 2023, Selina Crespin, 54, of Bayard, reported to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority, at 6:37 p.m., that she heard two shots fired, which she thought came from her neighbor's direction. According to a Bayard Police Department incident report, after investigating officers determined the shots were not from a vehicle backfiring, officers listened to Crespin's phone which had an audio recording of two sounds like gunshots. Officers walked the property including the perimeter of the backyard without observing any bullet holes.

Officers then viewed the video on Crespin's phone, which they had not focused on before, the report stated, because the officer originally had been holding it close to the ear to hear the gunshot sounds. Officers noticed the first shot was not as loud as the second and they could hear sounds like a brass case falling and hitting something. Also, Crespin seemed to jerk as the second shot is heard "as though she is firing the weapon."

The video was shown to the officer's captain and to Chief Hector Carrillo. According to the report, all agreed Crespin did shoot the firearm.

Crespin was charged with making a false report of a violation, a misdemeanor, and negligent use of a deadly weapon, a petty misdemeanor. She was arrested on June 6, 2023, and released on her own recognizance, June 7, by Judge Hector Grijalva.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 