Photos and article by T.A. Niles

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 The crowd is ready for action. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/CROWD_1500X996.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Tractor getting the dirt ready for the rodeo to begin. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/TRACTOR_1500X961.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Riding in the Grant Entry https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/BLUE-RIDER_FLAG_1500X859.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Another Grand Entry participant https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/BLUE-RIDER_FLAG_RPNM_1500X966.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 More flag carrying https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/FLAG_SMOKE_1500X1029.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 The flag of New Mexico https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/RIDER-FLAG-NM_2.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Ready to ride in matching outfits https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/WOMEN-RIDE_1500X1022.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Rodeo Clown Bob Weir https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/BOB_WEIR_1500X1096.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Almost ready to ride out on those rowdy bulls https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/BULL-RIDE-PREP_1500X1030.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Rogue bull or has he already shed his rider? https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/BFS_1200X803.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Hanging on! https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/BULL-RIDE_1500X1121.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 In the dunk tank - ready to get wet! https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/DUNK_1103X1500.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 One of the attractions for the kids https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/INFLATABLE_1500X1041.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Just some of the sponsors underneath the announcer's booth https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/MC-BOOTH_BANNERS_1500X992.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Just in case one didn't know who was running the show https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/RENEGADE-BANNER_1500X717.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 In case you were hungry - fry bread fresh and ready to eat. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/VENDORS-FRYBREAD_1500X1043.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Jerky for a snack https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/VENDORS-JERKY_1500X1125.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 a line up of vendors ready to outfit anyone for a rodeo https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/VENDORS_1500X995.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823 Is the dog guarding the jewelry? https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060823/VENDORS_1500X1125.jpg

They say, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” and while I often ponder the truth of that saying, in this instance I hope it will suffice. Here are a few images from Day 1 of the Renegade Rodeo tour stop hosted by the Southwest Horseman’s Association and presented by Casper Baca Rodeo Company.

You've heard people say, "This ain't my first rodeo," right? Well, the Wild, Wild West Rodeo in Silver City is, in fact, my first rodeo, but it's not likely to be my last.

Say "rodeo" and bodacious bulls and bucking broncs come to mind immediately for a rodeo initiate like me, but there's so much more to see, to hear, to appreciate. The crowded stands on opening night is ample testament to the longstanding western rodeo tradition. And speaking of crowded, this newbie was blown away by the multitude of business banners ringing the rodeo arena.

Opening night (Thursday) was a bull fest to be sure, with 25 riders holding on for dear life as the bulls defied gravity, jackknifed in midair, and jarred the turf with flashing hooves in the fading sunlight. An adrenaline spurting spectacle to be sure! Tonight, I’m looking forward to San Lorenzo’s Biebelle sisters, Clair and Amy, as they display their State Championship and Nationals qualifying skills in Barrell Racing.