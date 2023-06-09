Photos and article by T.A. Niles
Wild, Wild West Rodeo 060823
The crowd is ready for action.
Tractor getting the dirt ready for the rodeo to begin.
Riding in the Grant Entry
Another Grand Entry participant
More flag carrying
The flag of New Mexico
Ready to ride in matching outfits
Rodeo Clown Bob Weir
Almost ready to ride out on those rowdy bulls
Rogue bull or has he already shed his rider?
Hanging on!
In the dunk tank - ready to get wet!
One of the attractions for the kids
Just some of the sponsors underneath the announcer's booth
Just in case one didn't know who was running the show
In case you were hungry - fry bread fresh and ready to eat.
Jerky for a snack
a line up of vendors ready to outfit anyone for a rodeo
Is the dog guarding the jewelry?
They say, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” and while I often ponder the truth of that saying, in this instance I hope it will suffice. Here are a few images from Day 1 of the Renegade Rodeo tour stop hosted by the Southwest Horseman’s Association and presented by Casper Baca Rodeo Company.
You've heard people say, "This ain't my first rodeo," right? Well, the Wild, Wild West Rodeo in Silver City is, in fact, my first rodeo, but it's not likely to be my last.
Say "rodeo" and bodacious bulls and bucking broncs come to mind immediately for a rodeo initiate like me, but there's so much more to see, to hear, to appreciate. The crowded stands on opening night is ample testament to the longstanding western rodeo tradition. And speaking of crowded, this newbie was blown away by the multitude of business banners ringing the rodeo arena.
Opening night (Thursday) was a bull fest to be sure, with 25 riders holding on for dear life as the bulls defied gravity, jackknifed in midair, and jarred the turf with flashing hooves in the fading sunlight. An adrenaline spurting spectacle to be sure! Tonight, I’m looking forward to San Lorenzo’s Biebelle sisters, Clair and Amy, as they display their State Championship and Nationals qualifying skills in Barrell Racing.