Information Phone: 575 297-0790 Hours: 8 am-8pm

Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 48,750

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM Containment: 13%

Personnel: 54

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, pinon/juniper and grass

Widespread cloud cover resulted in lower fire activity yesterday. Most of the fire activity was burning into pine stringers in Indian Creek, where the fire will most likely run into rock bluff and stop. Firefighters, using an unmanned drone, flew an operational recon mission yesterday afternoon over the southwest area of the fire.

In the southwest portion, between Brothers West and House Log Canyon, fire moved towards the Middle Fork, and continues to back through grass and available fuels towards middle fork, as expected. The Middle Fork is one of the natural barriers used to keep the fire within the perimeter.

Winds out of the southwest and temperatures are expected to increase in the next couple of days. Resources will be assigned and released according to the needs to successfully hold the fire perimeter at its established boundaries.

The Pass fire has transitioned to a smaller local Type 3 organization as of 7 a.m. today.

Weather: Winds and heat will increase over the next few days, with no chance for precipitation anytime soon. Conditions will become drier and critical fire danger will return to the area. Southwest winds will push the fire back into itself. Interior smoke may be seen as pockets of fuel continue to be consumed.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts.

Closures: The Gila National Forest remains open. Visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling near the fire area due to the presence of firefighters and equipment.

For More Information:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire Inciweb is the official site for fire

information. This site is secure and updated daily.

• New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov