Photos and article by T.A. Niles

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 0609232 Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Day 2 crowd anticipating the action https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/00-CROWD_DAY-2_185447.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Teen Miss Rodeo New Mexico carries US Flag https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/01-RIDER_FLAG_191548.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 NM state flag bearer https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/02-RIDER_FLAG_191453.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Team Roping Winner Kasey Edwards with Wrangler sponsor banner https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/03-RIDER_FLAG_WRANGLER_190450.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Baca Rodeo flag bearers https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/04-RIDERS_FLAGS_BACA_190300.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Young performer riding in opening procession https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/05-RIDERS_KID_ENTRY_190759.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Teenage performers smiling in anticipation https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/06-RIDERS_ENTRY_190748.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Is she multi-tasking? https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/07-RIDERS_ENTRY_190750.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Amy Biebelle in opening procession https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/08-AMY_BIEB_ENTRY.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Ava Packouz enters the arena https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/09-AVA_ENTRY_190904.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Clair Biebelle, Barrels State Champion https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/10-CLAIR_ENTRY_190930.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Must be teammates https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/11-RIDERS_ENTRY_190804.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Future rodeo stars lead the opening procession https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/12-KIDS_ENTRY_190640.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Athletes during the invocation https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/13-INVOC_191232.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 The action begins with bareback bronc riding https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/16-BAREBACK_192022.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Hang on cowboy! https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/17-BAREBACK_192141.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Saddle Bronc riding cowboy does it with flair https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/18-BRONC_SADL_192727_.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Riding high in the saddle https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/19-BRONC_SADL_192321.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Uh oh, this ride’s almost over https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/20-BRONC_SADL_192440.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Pickup riders chase down a feisty bronc https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/21-PICKUP_RIDERS_192446.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 So close to breakaway success https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/23-BREAKAWAY_193509.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Ava Packouz delivers best performance breakaway time: 3.67 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/25-BREAKAWAY_AVA_194419.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 I’m coming for ya! https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/25-TIEDOWN_194902.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 This little guy is heavy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/25-TIEDOWN_195740.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Little guy showing off his mutton bustin’ chops https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/26-KID_MUTTON_201321.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Nothing sheepish about this ride https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/26-KID_MUTTON_201322.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Yee haaa! No unraveling for this wild and wooly cowboy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/26-KID_MUTTON_201650.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Bert and Francine Davis with the Muttley Crew https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/27-DOGS_MUTTLEY_204913.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Member of Muttley crew does barrels https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/27-DOGS_MUTTLEY_ART_211608.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Almost horizontal on barrels https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/28-BARREL_ART_210440.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo Day 2 060923 Bull riding art piece https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/29-BULL_RIDE_ART_212230.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo 0609232 How about a little instant replay? https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-060923/30-CROWD_DAY_2_213422.jpg

If you measure success by the crowd's size and enthusiasm, Day 2 (Friday) of the Casper Baca Wild Wild West Rodeo at Southwest Horseman's Park in Silver City was an unmitigated success. That's no surprise given that we are in the southwest and that the rodeo offers something for anyone remotely connected to or interested in southwest culture. Ah, not to mention food, drink, and merchandise in vast variety.

I'm relatively new to the southwest and brand new to rodeo, but it's clear that as much fun as it is, the organizers, the participants, and the spectators take all elements of rodeo seriously…while having a blast, of course. From the git-go, it smacks you right in the face that pomp and circumstance are not just for graduations. The rodeo kick-off features the national anthem, flag waving, an invocation and participant processions (including the livestock). It is quite a spectacular sight.

While Day 1 was full of bull and testosterone- after all it was a bull fest with only male riders, Day 2 injected some estrogen into the festivities. Ok, I confess. There was plenty of cowgirl action on display in the opening ceremony on both nights. And those ladies can ride! They played a more substantial role on Day 2, which included Breakaway Roping and Barrell Racing.

I had planned to attend this event specifically for Barrels and Breakaway because I was anticipating watching Clair and Amy Biebelle, two of New Mexico's best young rodeo talents. Given that this is my first rodeo, I wasn't prepared to be there past 10pm, especially with a ton of photos to edit. Sadly, that means that I missed both girls, who must not have ridden until past 10pm. Amy is only 11 years old, so I can imagine how she felt going on that late on a chilly night.

Both Biebelle girls are tougher than I am it seems, but I think you must be to be a successful rodeo athlete. Nevertheless, I'm gonna be there for the long-haul Saturday night regardless. It was great to catch Ava Packouz's 3.67 Breakaway ride. That was tops during the "performance." She features prominently in a piece I am working on about the top ten girls rodeo athletes for the New Mexico Junior High Rodeo Association's (NMJHRA) 2022-23 season.