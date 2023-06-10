Photos and article by T.A. Niles
Day 2 crowd anticipating the action
Teen Miss Rodeo New Mexico carries US Flag
NM state flag bearer
Team Roping Winner Kasey Edwards with Wrangler sponsor banner
Baca Rodeo flag bearers
Young performer riding in opening procession
Teenage performers smiling in anticipation
Is she multi-tasking?
Amy Biebelle in opening procession
Ava Packouz enters the arena
Clair Biebelle, Barrels State Champion
Must be teammates
Future rodeo stars lead the opening procession
Athletes during the invocation
The action begins with bareback bronc riding
Hang on cowboy!
Saddle Bronc riding cowboy does it with flair
Riding high in the saddle
Uh oh, this ride’s almost over
Pickup riders chase down a feisty bronc
So close to breakaway success
Ava Packouz delivers best performance breakaway time: 3.67
I’m coming for ya!
This little guy is heavy
Little guy showing off his mutton bustin’ chops
Nothing sheepish about this ride
Yee haaa! No unraveling for this wild and wooly cowboy
Bert and Francine Davis with the Muttley Crew
Member of Muttley crew does barrels
Almost horizontal on barrels
Bull riding art piece
How about a little instant replay?
If you measure success by the crowd's size and enthusiasm, Day 2 (Friday) of the Casper Baca Wild Wild West Rodeo at Southwest Horseman's Park in Silver City was an unmitigated success. That's no surprise given that we are in the southwest and that the rodeo offers something for anyone remotely connected to or interested in southwest culture. Ah, not to mention food, drink, and merchandise in vast variety.
I'm relatively new to the southwest and brand new to rodeo, but it's clear that as much fun as it is, the organizers, the participants, and the spectators take all elements of rodeo seriously…while having a blast, of course. From the git-go, it smacks you right in the face that pomp and circumstance are not just for graduations. The rodeo kick-off features the national anthem, flag waving, an invocation and participant processions (including the livestock). It is quite a spectacular sight.
While Day 1 was full of bull and testosterone- after all it was a bull fest with only male riders, Day 2 injected some estrogen into the festivities. Ok, I confess. There was plenty of cowgirl action on display in the opening ceremony on both nights. And those ladies can ride! They played a more substantial role on Day 2, which included Breakaway Roping and Barrell Racing.
I had planned to attend this event specifically for Barrels and Breakaway because I was anticipating watching Clair and Amy Biebelle, two of New Mexico's best young rodeo talents. Given that this is my first rodeo, I wasn't prepared to be there past 10pm, especially with a ton of photos to edit. Sadly, that means that I missed both girls, who must not have ridden until past 10pm. Amy is only 11 years old, so I can imagine how she felt going on that late on a chilly night.
Both Biebelle girls are tougher than I am it seems, but I think you must be to be a successful rodeo athlete. Nevertheless, I'm gonna be there for the long-haul Saturday night regardless. It was great to catch Ava Packouz's 3.67 Breakaway ride. That was tops during the "performance." She features prominently in a piece I am working on about the top ten girls rodeo athletes for the New Mexico Junior High Rodeo Association's (NMJHRA) 2022-23 season.