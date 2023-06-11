LS Mesa Fire Update for June 11, 2023

Category: Front Page News
Published: 11 June 2023 11 June 2023

Crews are constructing containment lines and mopping up hot spots

SILVER CITY, NM, June 11, 2023 – The LS Mesa Fire is located approximately 9 miles east of Gila, New Mexico on New Mexico state lands and the Gila National Forest. Driven by gusty winds, the LS Mesa Fire grew to an updated 132 acres yesterday, following fuels and terrain to the northeast.

Retardant lines laid down by fixed-wing aircraft yesterday have stalled further growth of the fire, aiding with containment along the east flank. All ground crews are engaged in containment line construction, making good progress on all sides of the fire perimeter. Working in the interior, they are identifying and extinguishing sources of heat that could threaten to escape the fire’s perimeter.

The fire was reported Friday night by the Signal Peak Lookout. A combination of state and Forest Service firefighting resources are aggressively suppressing the fire, whose cause is under investigation. Responding crews include one New Mexico Forestry Division and three Forest Service fire engines, two Forest Service 10-person fire suppression modules, a New Mexico Forestry Division 5-person initial attack module, and the Silver City Hotshots. Available air resources include two Type 3 helicopters and a Type 1 helicopter, two single engine air tankers, two large air tankers, and a very large air tanker, along with a fixed-wing air attack platform to oversee aerial resources. One additional hand crew has been ordered.

There are nonresidential private lands located to the north, west, and east of the fire’s current location, and no structures are threatened. Crews are observing minimal smoke along the eastern flank of the fire in a drainage today, where fuels are denser. Winds are gusty over the fire area.

Weather is on a warming, drying trend and strong, gusty winds will make fuels more receptive to fire over the forecast period. Remembering that up to 85% of all wildfires are human caused, please help avoid wildfire ignitions elsewhere by dousing campfires with plenty of water, stirring to wet all coals, and feeling for heat with the back of your hand. When the coals feel cool to the touch with your bare hand, your fire is out. More information about the LS Mesa Fire is available at Wildfire | InciWeb or contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.

