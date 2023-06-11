Photos and videos by Lynn Janes
The Wild, Wild West Drill Team performed at the beginning of the evening's activities
Grand Entry in opening ceremonies
more flag bearing
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., a sponsor, supported the opening ceremonies by carrying their company flag.
First Financial has a flag in the opening ceremonies.
Participants lined up for a group photo before the competitions began
An Upcoming Star rides in the arena
Another Upcoming Star makes an appearance
And a third Upcoming Star rides in the arena
a Bronc Rider hangs on
Airborne
I can do this!
That horse can KICK!
Dogs perform for the appreciative audience
The dog is a tightrope walker
Sit! Good Boys, Good Girls
Mutton Bustin' outta the gate
These dogs create a train, with the help of their owners
Mutton bustin' out of the gate
I'm hangin' on!
Lookin' good!
Still hangin' on!
Approaching the barrel in Barrel Racing
Rounding the barrel.
The final night of the 2023 Wild, Wild West Rodeo had plenty of action. The Wild, Wild West Drill Team joined the rodeo again and performed at the beginning. Flag bearers took part in the opening Grand Entry ceremonies. All the competitors lined up for a group photo. Upcoming Stars paraded into the arena. And then the action began. Bronc riding began the competitions. Well-trained dogs, many of whom were saved from shelters, put on an entertaining show for the crowd. Always a favorite kids mounted sheep for the mutton busting competitions. Barrel racing and bull riding closed the event.
See several videos of the action below.