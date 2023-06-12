By a Frustrated Editor

I've been nice and posted Rules for Submissions to the Grant County Beat, but I continue to get pretty graphics instead of NEWS RELEASES.

I'm guessing that no one knows how to write a news release any longer. Pretty graphics have taken over.

How to Create a News Release for the Grant County Beat

And Make the Editor Happy!

The Beat accepts text documents, either in text or in Microsoft Word.

Please use complete sentences, using proper grammar and spelling.

Don't forget the Who, What, Why, When and Where!

If the document is a photo, please make the format .jpg, at a minimum of 180 dpi and attach it separately from the document.

If you MUST send a pdf, make sure that it's one that we can copy and paste text out of, as well as be able to pull any photos that are part of the document.

Do not send scanned documents as PDFs. We cannot use text out of scanned documents. Please send us only original documents.

If we cannot pull the text and/or photos from a pdf flyer and, resizing it to a jpg at web size makes it too small to read, it will not be posted.

Questions, email editor@grantcountybeat.com