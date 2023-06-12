Courtesy Photos
Cross Point hosts Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 061123
Ronnie Trappman's 1940's military vehicle, with Pace Heyer admiring it.
The cake thanking veterans for their service.
Mary Cowan, chief organizer of Wreaths Across America for Fort Bayard National Cemetery, talks about the program.
Guest speaker Ronnie Trappman is pictured in the back row, third from left. Front in the wheelchair is World War II veteran Mario Kirker.
Marine Danny Castillo cuts the cake to serve to the attendees.
Sam Saucedo, who organized the event, served as master of ceremonies
Ronnie Trappman drove his 1940's military truck down from Albuquerque for this event and served as keynote speaker
Trrappman spoke on the importance of having God in your life and told his own story.
The meal consisted of pulled pork, pinto beans, rice, coleslaw and rolls. Thanks to Ray and Gregoria Carreon for providing and preparing the meal.
Mary Cowan, chair of the very successful local effort to bring Wreaths Across America to Fort Bayard National Cemetery each year, spoke about the program.
"it was a great time for fellowship," a spokeswoman said.