Photos, article and video by T.A. Niles

Day 3 of Silver City’s Wild, Wild West Rodeo

After three consecutive days in the Wild Wild West Rodeo stands, I can now legitimately say, “This ain’t my first rodeo,” because I’ve been there, done that thanks to JoAnn Miller and Carol Parra. A big shout out to Brandon and Christine Brown of Wener Tires (one of the event sponsors) for letting me park my rump in their rodeo box, and huge gratitude to the Biebelles. If it weren’t for the tremendous 2022-23 New Mexico Junior High Rodeo Association (NMJHRA) season that Clair (14) and Amy (11) Biebelle had, I might not have thought of going to my first live rodeo.  

Prior to last weekend, I had only watched the PBR on TV. Well, I found out that there’s a whole lot more going on at a live rodeo than bull riding. Sure, bull riding is a crowd favorite, but every event seemed to be a favorite, given the crowd responses to the variety of events held at Southwest Horseman’s Park in Silver City. I think my personal favorite was the Mutton Bustin’. I’m just a sucker for kids. I don’t know how old the eldest rider or roper was who participated in this rodeo, but I do know that we had some as young as 2-years-old taking part in the Mutton Bustin’. Phenomenal!

I can’t imagine that all parties involved in staging this event—the Southwest Horseman’s Association and Casper Baca Rodeo Co., Renegade Rodeo Series, and event sponsors— aren’t thoroughly pleased. From Thursday’s Bull Fest through Saturday’s Grand Finale, the stands were packed, lines at the vendor booths were heavily populated, and the noise was gratifying. Bob Weir, the rodeo clown, played his part in that crowd noise, putting on a non-stop performance each night that required at least as much stamina as a cowhand on a cattle drive needs. 

Congratulations to all the cowgirls and cowboys who rode, roped, and wrestled their way to a good showing, and thanks to all the participants who put on a terrific show for the three-day duration. 

See video below:

