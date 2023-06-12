Photos, article and video by T.A. Niles

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 061023 Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 061023 The stands are packed early. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/0-CROWD-EARLY_20230610_185413.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Miss Teen Rodeo New Mexico greets eager crowd https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/01-RIDER-CROWD-WAVE_20230610_190346_2.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Bronc rider shoots out of chute https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/1-BRONC_20230610_192005.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 That’s one steep incline! https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/2-BRONC_20230610_192139.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Looks as comfortable as an easy chair https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/3-BRONC_20230610_192437.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Didn’t end so well. Just take a seat https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/5-BRONC_20230610_192622.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Ride ‘im cowboy! https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/7-BRONC-BAREBACK_20230610_191833.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 MMA on horseback? Looks like a rear-naked to me https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/9-BRONC_PICKUP_20230610_192447_2.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Breakaway rider says, “Gotcha!” https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/10-BREAKAWAY_20230610_193226.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 I’m right behind you little one https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/11-BREAKAWAY_20230610_193844.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Whoops! A little too close on this breakaway https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/12-BREAKAWAY-AVA_20230610_193429.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Gotcha! https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/25-TIEDOWN_20230610_195515.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Bob Weir with a few little ones https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/13-BOB_W_20230610_192057.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Off to the next section https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/14-BOB-CROWD_20230610_203528_2.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Tasting the dirt bronc rider style https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/16-MUTT-BUST_20230610_201224.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Future cowboys take the stage https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/16A-LIL-COWBOYS_20230610_190444_2.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Mutton Bustin’ bronc rider style https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/17-MUTT-BUST_20230610_201330.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Bert Davis converses with one of the Crew https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/19-MUTTLEY_20230610_200253.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 That’s a doggone fine leap https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/20-MUTTLEY_20230610_200448.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 06102 Who needs a hat? https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/21-BARRELS_20230610_205804.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 061023 Just a little more lean https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/22-BARRELS_20230610_205953.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 061023 Flying around the barrels https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/23-BARRELS_20230610_210612.jpg

Wild, Wild West Rodeo finals 061023 A party in the stands late https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Wild-Wild-West-Rodeo-finals-061023/26-CROWD-LATE_20230610_212537.jpg

Day 3 of Silver City’s Wild, Wild West Rodeo

After three consecutive days in the Wild Wild West Rodeo stands, I can now legitimately say, “This ain’t my first rodeo,” because I’ve been there, done that thanks to JoAnn Miller and Carol Parra. A big shout out to Brandon and Christine Brown of Wener Tires (one of the event sponsors) for letting me park my rump in their rodeo box, and huge gratitude to the Biebelles. If it weren’t for the tremendous 2022-23 New Mexico Junior High Rodeo Association (NMJHRA) season that Clair (14) and Amy (11) Biebelle had, I might not have thought of going to my first live rodeo.

Prior to last weekend, I had only watched the PBR on TV. Well, I found out that there’s a whole lot more going on at a live rodeo than bull riding. Sure, bull riding is a crowd favorite, but every event seemed to be a favorite, given the crowd responses to the variety of events held at Southwest Horseman’s Park in Silver City. I think my personal favorite was the Mutton Bustin’. I’m just a sucker for kids. I don’t know how old the eldest rider or roper was who participated in this rodeo, but I do know that we had some as young as 2-years-old taking part in the Mutton Bustin’. Phenomenal!

I can’t imagine that all parties involved in staging this event—the Southwest Horseman’s Association and Casper Baca Rodeo Co., Renegade Rodeo Series, and event sponsors— aren’t thoroughly pleased. From Thursday’s Bull Fest through Saturday’s Grand Finale, the stands were packed, lines at the vendor booths were heavily populated, and the noise was gratifying. Bob Weir, the rodeo clown, played his part in that crowd noise, putting on a non-stop performance each night that required at least as much stamina as a cowhand on a cattle drive needs.

Congratulations to all the cowgirls and cowboys who rode, roped, and wrestled their way to a good showing, and thanks to all the participants who put on a terrific show for the three-day duration.

See video below:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_riBuR07rq4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-pic

ture; web-share" allowfullscreen>