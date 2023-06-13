Strong aerial support and quick action by ground crews were the recipe for success
SILVER CITY, NM, June 13, 2023 – The LS Mesa Fire, which ignited Friday, June 9, due to an unknown cause, is 100% contained at 132 acres.
“A strong aerial attack on Saturday set up ground crews for success on Sunday and Monday,” said New Mexico Forestry Division’s Incident Commander, Jose Ramos. “The retardant lines surrounding the forward fire flank gave crews time and opportunity to surround the fire perimeter with containment line and then mop up any remaining hot spots within the fire’s interior.”
No additional smokes were visible within the fire perimeter yesterday evening. This will be the final notification unless there are significant changes.
More information about the LS Mesa Fire is available at Wildfire | InciWeb For New Mexico Forestry Division, contact George Ducker, Communications Coordinator at 505-699-0601, or george.ducker@emnrd.nm.gov. For Gila National Forest, contact Maribeth Pecotte, Public Affairs Officer at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.