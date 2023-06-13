By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting May 25, 2023. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Trustees, Olga Amador, and Peter Erickson attended. Arnold Lopez and Mayor Richard Bauch did not attend

The council approved the agenda with the addition of adding the full name of the village to an agenda item.

The council approved the minutes from the May 11, 2023, meeting.

Mayor's report none currently

New Business

The council approved the alteration of the property boundaries of lots 49 and 50 into 49A and 50A at Manhattan Park phase 2.

The council approved the recommendation of Rosemary Arciero, code enforcement, to approve the move of a 1994 Cavco manufactured home to 1002 Bellm Street. Vanessa and Ronnie Baca own the property.

The council approved the MOA (memorandum of agreement) between the New Mexico National Guard and Santa Clara for the use of the community center for recruitment.

The council approved the request made by Nadia Nolan and Deborah Nennich for the conditional use permit application to be located at 15 Seven Sons Road in Santa Clara.

The council approved the recommendation of Fire Chief Larry Montoya to make Kevin Vigil assistant fire chief.

The council approved the fourth quarter stipend retention payment for the police department that totaled $8,000.

The council tabled the request made by Robby Ramirez concerning animal control.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2023-10. This would be for them to participate in the local government road fund program. This funding would allow the chip seal for various roads within Santa Clara.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments none currently.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc. none currently.

Next meetings

First regular meeting will be held Thursday June 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday June 22, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned