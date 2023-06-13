By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a special meeting June 6, 2023, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes and councilors Nanette Day, Reynaldo Maynes and Keana Huerta.

The council approved the agenda.

The council continued the discussion concerning the plans for the Big Muddy property.

Reynaldo Maynes asked if they had sent out a survey to the residents. Lori Ortiz, city clerk said they had asked residents to give them any ideas of what they would like to see in the park.

Stevens said he would like to see a basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts. He also said they needed to be placed so they didn't have to fight the sun. He went over some of the past ideas at the meetings. They had talked about having fruit trees and placement of the music venue to mitigate the noise to residents.

Reynaldo Maynes said they already have courts that could be fixed up and save money. He also said Hurley needed to find its own identity. Maybe a theater for vendors and events would be a good idea. He mentioned that Santa Clara already has a splash park.

A resident in attendance said having the splash park at the pool would compete with the pool income. They would use the free splash park instead of paying to use the pool. Stevens said the pool has not been a revenue builder and has not been for profit. It has been for the residents.

Day said she didn't know what a splash park looked like. Stevens said to look at the internet to get ideas. She said they needed to focus on the Big Muddy and put a small splash park at the pool and charge for the use. Ortiz pointed out that the one in Santa Clara has always been packed.

A resident in attendance asked how it could be maintained if the use would be free. Stevens said they hadn't decided if it would be free or not but even if they charged it would run in the red. Stevens asked Ortiz to bring a design for the splash park to the next meeting.

Richard Maynes suggested a pitching box near the courts.

Huerta addressed the idea of renovating the existing courts. Ortiz said she had looked into it a while back and it would cost $75,000 but she would look into it again.

Richard Maynes said they needed to make a wish list and then see what could be done with the funds they had. They could identify the priorities.

One of the residents in attendance suggested a sports complex.

Huerta said she wanted to see a gazebo for sure. Reynaldo Maynes said a theater and putting green.

They discussed the use of asphalt versus artificial grass. The different kinds of tracks they had suggestions for and how to incorporate some. They looked at who would use the different venues in the park and how much it might be used.

Stevens asked Ortiz about the swimming pool and how much it had been used. Ortiz said sometimes it had been at full capacity. The day of this meeting it had 70 people use it. A splash park would do better, and she referred back to how packed Santa Clara's splash park has been. Ortiz said part of the problem with the pool has been the solar panels need to be fixed so the water will be heated. With the water cold they lose the number of people coming in.

They listed out the ideas they had brought up. Gazebo, train depot, putting greens, skate track, trails, volleyball, artificial grass, meditation labyrinth, trees, benches, bushes, etc. They brought up fencing and the need to have it because of kids. They brought up sidewalks and if they should have them. Also, they included the idea of putting a sidewalk around the American Legion building.

Next regular meeting June 13, 2023, at 5:00 pm

Meeting adjourned.