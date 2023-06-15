By Roger Lanse
A Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to a Bard Street address in Santa Clara on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at about 7:10 a.m., in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. The complainant, who is the homeowner, told the deputy, according to a GCSO offense report, that she witnessed Eddie Herrera, (36), of Santa Clara, standing on her front porch and knocking on her door. She could see him on her phone which has access to the surveillance cameras installed on her property.
The complainant stated Herrera has a CTW to her address issued by Santa Clara Police Department Chief Lonnie Sandoval and was not welcome on her property. After seeing him on her phone she did not open the door for him and immediately called the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority to request a deputy. She said she wanted to pursue criminal charges against Herrera for violating the CTW. The deputy advised he will be filing a warrant for Herrera's arrest.