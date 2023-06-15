[Editor’s Note: This article is the second of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on June 6, 2023 and the regular meeting on June 8, 2023. This one continues county director reports at the work session.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The next report at the Grant County Commission work session on June 6, 2023 was presented by General Services Director Randy Villa.

Villa reported that the Grant County Airport fuel farm construction was underway. “It will not interrupt any flights.”

He said the fire situation wasn’t too busy [although at the time the Pass Fire was happening, with the Forest Service maintaining it for resource management]. “Rebekah (Wenger, airport manager) said the fire base is ahead of schedule in preparedness.”

Villa said the drivers for Corre Caminos need and will be receiving CPR training. “We will run three buses to the rodeo. It helps law enforcement with traffic control.”

On the DWI side of things, a new prevention position has been filled and will start work at the end of June. “The program also has a new DWI vehicle.”

Under maintenance, Villa said the roof replacement at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center is underway. “We are also trying to keep up with vandalism at Bataan Memorial Park. The gate was up for only five days when someone tore it off the hinges. The basketball and volleyball nets have been torn down. The pavilion itself is on the honor system. I will let Jason (Lockett, facilities and grounds supervisor) go into detail.”

Lockett talked about the challenges and potential solutions. “For one thing, renters are not closing the gates after they leave. Underage drinking is going on. I’ve witnessed it firsthand. The concession and pavilion can both be rented, but there are always issues with the gates. The Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Clara Police Department can’t keep up with the problems. We are considering installing a perimeter fence so no one can access anything beyond the parking lot. Especially at nighttime we need to look at security and make sure the rules are followed. People don’t always take care of things. Maybe we need lights in the parking lot. Maybe we should shut down the concession stand except for sports events or ceremonies. We’ve had vandalism three times at the concession stand, five times at the exhibit hall and 25 times at the pavilion. Maybe those who cause issues don’t get their deposits back.”

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina suggested paying overtime for someone to oversee things when events are planned or the pavilion is rented. “I think it would be cheaper to pay overtime than what the repairs are costing.”

Lockett agreed that could be a consideration.

Villa said he thought that could be a great option. “When people don’t shut the gates when they leave other people go up beyond the area and party. Then when someone closes the gates, they get locked in and if they are doing something illegal and want to leave, they just bash the gate. Security is a great idea.”

“I just hate to see a really nice park destroyed,” Medina said.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said: “We have continued to support Bataan Park. I’m starting to think if the community is not going to appreciate it, maybe we should just close it at night. I know the Mining District wanted this place. Should the county be pouring money into things that people don’t take care of? Maybe we should just keep it for softball. It’s disturbing to see these things happening. The public will have to understand that we may have to step back until people respect what we’ve done.”

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she appreciated Ponce saying that: “We have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and this news is very discouraging. Maybe we shouldn’t rent it if it’s not a revenue stream we need. It’s putting a band-aid over a band-aid over a band-aid.”

Ponce suggested perhaps it should be only daytime rentals.

Edwards said she thought that was a good idea. “And taking into consideration what Commissioner Medina said, we need to make sure staff is on hand to lock the gates, and if someone is still there to call law enforcement. What would be the cost for lights, fence and cameras? I would think at least $100,000 just for the fence.”

Lockett noted the county put in $100,000-$125,000 in the ballpark.

Edwards said she is not opposed to efforts to protect the park. “It feels like we’re throwing good money at bad.”

County Manager said with the approval of the commissioners, “could we work on new policies and procedures to present to you in July?”

Ponce said he was in favor of that. Edwards said she liked considering only daylight rentals.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the problems were happening at night. Lockett agreed that 90 percent were happening at night.

Edwards had a follow up question. “What about the pavilion improvements that we’ve been talking about?”

Lockett said they are not finished. “Just the ADA compliance has been accomplished. We’re talked about the doors and the bathrooms. Maybe we should just use it as storage and build a pavilion.”

Ponce noted the Forgotten Veterans’ Memorial is beautiful, but only used in the daytime. “Maybe we should put some money into allowing access to it without going into the park.”

Villa noted that the majority of people using it are using the park correctly. “The few that do the damage, somebody is going to get hurt, sooner or later.”

On the topic of the Pass Fire, Villa said that day it was at about 42,000 acres. “On June 24, we will have at Fort Bayard countywide training for all the volunteer fire departments. They need to know how to draft water from other sources, as when they are outside municipalities, it’s not easy to find water sources. We are encouraging people to use Corre Caminos for the rodeo. And we will talk about improving security for Bataan.”

Edwards asked about the Pass Fire and if there were smoke detectors on the forest.

Villa replied that there were, but the recent Saturday smoke event from the fire in Silver City was due to a weather inversion.

Edwards said a constituent had told her that there were no smoke reports for the Cibola or Gila National forests. “I will send the constituent to the Forest Service to get information.”

The next report came from the Finance Director Linda Vasquez. She said her department is working on the year-end process, which includes, according to her written report, reviewing fixed assets, outstanding purchase order, as well as outstanding accounts receivables and payables. “We have put out an RFP (request for proposal) for legal services. And our accountant specialist put in a resignation, so the position is being advertised.”

Ponce said the last time they had talked about legal services, “we had the idea of having someone here in an office one day a week for staff to be able to talk to them. I would love to see services here with them spending time with us. Can it be in the contract? I’m not sure about the cost.”

Browne said when they went to contract lawyers, he thought it wouldn’t cost more than having one onsite. “I personally have adapted to calling in my questions.”

He also noted the fixed asset deletions on the agenda. “Do we have more? I think you’re doing a good job of cleaning up.”

Webb replied that there would be more to come for deletion and transfers.

The next article will complete the county reports and begin the review of the regular meeting agenda.

