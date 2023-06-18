Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Jenga drew participants of all ages. Pedro and Kiana Ortiz try their best to keep the tower from falling.
Steven, Michael and Olivia Gomez also try their hands at Jenga
Bouncy houses always bring out the kids. Here is a photo of two airborne kids inside this bouncy house
Hidalgo Medical Services Senior Services Director Steve Chavira and CEO Dan Otero, DBA at Gough Park.
HMS Registered Dietician Christine Cutbirth handed out information on diabetes and childhood safety.
Parents and kids line up for another bouncy house
Isabel Gerard and her mom Shawntai in front of another information booth hosted by Ashley Martinez
Heather Haynes, 4, proving her balance skills by walking the not exactly level path.
Another attraction on a summer day is the water slide. Ezekiel Padilla, 4, takes full advantage of the cooling water.
A second water slide had a water ladder on the side to climb back up and slide down again. These are maybe Joseph Gomez and Amun Newton [Editor's Note, but the photographer wasn't sure!).
Veronica Maynes, Ramona Pipkins, Tasha Pipkins and Julie Ponce at the GRMC Beginning Years booth
Grace Greer hangs on for a full ride on the "bull."
More Jenga. This time Levi Jack Sheard, 5, and his dad Cody Shepard vie to see who keeps it up the longest.
On a balmy, breezy day, Hidalgo Medical Services hosted its annual event for kids and their parents at Gough Park on June 17, 2023. Kids took advantage of bouncy houses, challenging balance paths and looking for hidden "treasures," along with always refreshing water slides. Parents watch their kids having fun, and talked to some of the information booths to find out about how to maintain good health in they children.