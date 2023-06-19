Photos on Saturday, June 17, 2023 by Mary Alice Murphy
Ballet Folkloric Paso del Norte perform
Eve Messier and Pat Markham find a bit of shade and shelter from the wind.
Macrina Mateo Martinez from Oaxaca showing her red pottery
Jose Sergio Velazquez Garcia from Michoacan with hs copper vessels
Jacobo Mendoza Vasquez with his textiles from Oaxaca
Celia Colunga with contemporary clothing from Zacatecas
Maria Isabel Zavala Montiel of the Tlaguemitl Cooperative with her woolen weavings from Morelos, made using natural dyes, such as cochinilla for pink and añil for blue
Herminio Ramirez Diaz with nichols beaded work from Jalisco
Gualberto Campos, wooden games and accessories from the state of Mexico
An alebrije (fanciful folk art sculpture) from Oaxaca
Eleuterio Isaias Jimenez Carrillo and Isaias Jimenez Hernandez, artists of the alebrijes
Salvador Barrera Hernandez holds jewelry from Guerrero made from Mata Ortiz pottery by his wife Ericka Ludmila Sanchez
Handmade paper books from Michoacan by Tania Dominguez Gallegos
Tania Dominguez Gallegos holds one of her handmade paper books
Betzy Ved Castillo Espinal and Edgar Castillo Spinal with hand painted jewelry boxes from Guerrero
Roberto Abraham Ruiz Salazar and Jose Manuel Ruiz Salazar with bone sculpture from the state of Mexico.
Olegario Pascual Hernandez Mendoza carving on a painted gourd from Oaxaca
Olegario Pascual Hernandez Mendoza holding the gourd
Ricardo Navarro Rodriguez or Joel Godinez Cortes with pottery from Jalisco
Pascuala Vasquez Hernandez with textiles from Chiapas
David Avila Nunez with his baskets from the state of Mexico
Porfirio and David Gutierrez with their weavings using natural dyes from Oaxaca. David explained that it could take 8 months for a single piece with nature providing the resources. "Each piece has input from nature."
Marianne. Reynoso Ramos and Amelia Ramos Zamora with their handmade rebozos from the state of Mexico
Natalio Chichipan Estrada and Natalio Chichipan Cuiriz with pottery from Michoacan
Brenda Mandarin Hernandez created these alebrijes from Oaxaca
These jewelry artists could not come. She could not get a visa and he was hurt in an accident. They create amber jewelry
Brigitte Maria Ordoquy represented the amber jewelry artists.
Isabel Mendoza was eating lunch and not available for a photo with her detailed popotillo
Martin Ramirez Salas with cardboard figures and alebrijes from Morelos
Roberto Domingo Mejia Munoz working on popotillo from Mexico state.
Roberto Domingo Mejia Munoz and Patricia Garcia Aguilar with one of their popotillo artworks from Mexico state.
Angelica Morales Games with pottery with women images from Michoacan
Ruben Flores Apaez and Gaston Aguilar Rendon with their feather work from Morelos
Augustin Cruz Tinoco with painted wood figures from Oaxaca
Arcadia Barbero Gomez with her mirrors from Jalisco
Adriana Favela Martinez with her papelmalecho from Jalisco
The annual Fiesta Latina event at Western New Mexico University began on June 15 and continued through June 18, 2023. It featured musicians and the always popular Mercado with artisans from all over Mexico, offering everything from clothing to jewelry to decorative and utilitarian objects, metals from copper to silver, handmade paper, and detailed craftsmanship in items made from straw, called popotillo to "paintings" made with feathers, and artwork from paintings to sculptures. The vast variety always draws lots of admirers and buyers.