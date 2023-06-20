Bayard approves fiscal year 2024 budget

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a special meeting May 31, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva and councilors Frances Gonzales, and Jose Diaz. Eloy Medina did not attend.

The council approved the agenda

Public input none currently.

Old business

The council approved the interim fiscal year budget for 2024. Gonzales expressed concern over the budget because of some changes that would cause a loss in fees coming to Bayard and already Bayard has had to transfer funds from the general fund to support the court. Diaz said he had gone to a training in which he found out that the courts in municipalities will not be able to charge court fees anymore.

Diaz asked if the $7.1 million would be for all accounts or if they would have adjustments. Marlena Valenzuela, city clerk, said that included all the accounts.

Gonzales wanted to know if the police department would have to increase some of its expenditures. Valenzuela said they would have a $2,000 increase due to the addition of more police units and the maintenance.

Villanueva asked about the overtime for the police department. Valenzuela said they had budgeted $20,000 and they have not used all of it for this fiscal year.

Gonzales asked if they could transfer money to the county since they sometimes help cover the city when they have been low on employees. Diaz said he had addressed that in the past and it would not be possible.

Valenzuela asked if the grant writing position would be permanent. Diaz said it will be temporary and looked at again in three to six months

Diaz wanted to know if all the salaries had been updated on the upcoming budget. He wanted to make sure the funds would be available for the sixth police officer they wanted to bring on.

Gonzales and Valenzuela discussed the funds used to pay the secretary for the police department. Gonzales felt that person should get a raise of 6 percent. Diaz asked if they could look into that and for other departments. Diaz and Gonzales agreed they should look into a 5 percent raise for all departments. Diaz said looking at the budget it could be done, and they need to value their employees.

Diaz brought up getting solar security lights for the parks. He felt it would be a high priority and worth it. Michael Paez, director of parks and recreation, has been looking into solar security lights along with city buildings. Diaz asked him to bring quotes next council meeting for lights on Central Avenue.

Gonzales said she had it been brought to her attention that the fence at the dog pound need to be fixed. The council asked Paez to look into industrial fencing for the facility.

Gonzales wanted an increase for animal control officer and code enforcement. Diaz wanted them to look into hiring someone part time for code enforcement. Chief Hector Carrillo had previously requested the position for a part time code enforcement officer to help.

Action for personnel

The council approved Valenzuela as the deputy clerk. Diaz pointed out that although this was an action item Valenzuela had taken on the position of interim clerk for six months and had submitted a letter of resignation from that position. Because of that she does not need to be reinterviewed for deputy clerk since the position had not been filled.

The next regular meeting will be held June 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Meeting adjourned.

