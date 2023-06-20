Rapid growth to 40 acres, air and ground resources responding

Updates: Please note that SMALL animals that have been evacuated from the Rico Fire may be taken to the High Desert Humane Society.

Evacuated Large animals may be taken to Southwest Horseman’s Association Arena off of US Hwy 180 and Caballero Road just East of Silver City, New Mexico.

SILVER CITY, NM, June 20, 2023 – Fire crews are responding to a new wildfire ignition located approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Pinos Altos. The Rico Fire started on Bureau of Land Management land and has quickly grown to approximately 40 acres; the cause is unknown. It is burning in pine timber, oak brush, and grass.

Numerous structures are threatened and some residents have been evacuated, based on on-site judgement exercised by local police, sheriff, and state police in coordination with the Forest Service. The Grant County Emergency Manager has opened an evacuation center at the Grant County Business and Conference Center located at 3031 Highway 180 E. in Silver City. Evacuated animals should be taken to the High Desert Humane Society at 3050 Cougar Way, Silver City.

Seven fire engines initially responded supported by air resources, including two Very Large Air Tankers, one Large Air Tanker, and two Single Engine Air Tankers. The Lolo Hotshots, Redding Hotshots, and Zuni Hotshots are in route, to arrive this evening. Two additional fire engines are in route from Reserve.

Heavy smoke is expected to settle into the valley around Silver City overnight. Residents are advised to close their windows. Smoke sensitive individuals and anyone who wants to learn more should follow recommendations at NM Fire Info | Smoke Management

More information will be released as it becomes available. Check for additional information and updates at NMFireinfo.com or contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.