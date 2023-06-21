Rico Fire Update – June 21, 2023

Location: ¼ mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM

Size: 250 acres

Containment: 0%

Personnel: 142

Start Date: June 20, 2023

Cause: Under investigation

Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

Evacuations: In progress

SILVER CITY, NM, June 21, 2023 – Yesterday afternoon, fire crews responded to a new wildfire ignition located approximately one-quarter mile northwest of Pinos Altos. The Rico Fire started on Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction and crossed onto a small parcel on NM State Land. The fire has grown to 250 acres and it has not spread beyond the BLM/State lands. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is burning in pine timber, oak brush, and grass. Last night, structures were threatened and some residents were evacuated, based on on-site judgement exercised by local police, sheriff, and state police in coordination with the Forest Service.

The Grant County Emergency Manager has opened an evacuation center which is located at:

Grant County Business and Conference Center, 3031 Highway 180 East, Silver City, New Mexico

Evacuated SMALL animals should be taken to:

High Desert Humane Society, 3050 Cougar Way, Silver City, NM

Evacuated LARGE animals should be taken to:

Southwest Horseman’s Association Arena off of U.S. 180 on Caballero Road, east of Silver City, NM

Initially seven fire engines responded and were supported by air resources, including two Very Large Air Tankers, one Large Air Tanker, and two Single Engine Air Tankers. Currently, 21 engines, 4 20-person Interagency Hotshot crews, 4 helicopters, 3 water tenders, one dozer, and the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue are assigned to the Rico Fire. A Type 3 Incident Management Team is expected to assume command of the Rico Fire later today.

Smoke is expected to settle into the valley, possibly impacting Silver City and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to close their windows. Smoke sensitive individuals and anyone who wants to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Check for additional information and updates at NMFireInfo.com or call Rico Fire Information at 575-323-1533 or email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov