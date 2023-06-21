Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commander – Jorge Amaya

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 50,090

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM Containment: 13%

Personnel: 54

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, pinon/juniper and grass

As of last week, the Pass Fire has continued a steady, slow to moderate movement and is now sized at 50,090 acres. Warmer, drier conditions caused the Pass Fire to pick up momentum on June 15, but then slowed again. Yesterday's reconnaissance flight showed minimal fire growth. Fire crews are focusing on the south and west sides, working to keep the fire north of the Middle Fork of the Gila and east of Meadow Trail (53). Isolated smoke columns are visible within the fire perimeter.

The overall strategy on the Pass Fire is to allow the low to moderate intensity of the fire to play its natural role on the landscape as firefighters take appropriate actions to keep the fire within the designated planned boundaries while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resources. Firefighters are continually assessing the movement of the Pass Fire to confine and contain it using existing trails, roads, and natural elements as control features. The Pass Fire is being monitored by air and ground resources. Fuel or vegetation moisture samples are taken daily to help firefighters predict expected fire behavior and rates of spread.

Although fuel moisture has been higher than usual due to spring rains and past winter moisture received, as temperatures increase, vegetation will become drier, causing fire activity to increase and making smoke more visible.

The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem. It is dependent on fire to play a natural role in restoring the landscape and wildlife to more natural conditions while preventing the occurrence of more extreme fires in the future.

Forest visitors are asked to avoid active fire areas and are reminded to use caution. There are currently no closures in place.

Weather: Sunny, with highs around 82. West winds from 10-16 mph, with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can't.

For More Information:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire Inciweb is the official site for fire

information. This site is secure and updated daily.

• New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov