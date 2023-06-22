Rico Fire Update – June 22, 2023

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 22 June 2023 22 June 2023

Location: 1⁄4 mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM
Size: 421 acres
Containment: 0%
Personnel: 170
Start Date: June 20, 2023
Cause: Under investigation
Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

SILVER CITY, NM, June 22, 2023 – The Rico Fire has grown to 421 acres yet remains within the jurisdiction of the BLM and NM State lands. Extensive work continues as firefighters extinguish hot spots within the interior of the fire and progressively work to reinforce containment lines. Percent of containment will be reported only when there is certainty that the fire cannot cross the containment line. Laborious work goes into this the task of bolstering the lines around the entire perimeter of the fire, most of it accomplished with firefighting hand tools.

The Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by Incident Commander Dorian Soliz, assumed command of the Rico Fire this morning at 6 a.m.

George Ducker, NM Forestry Division Public Information Officer reminds us all of the importance of Protecting Your Home from Wildfire especially in wildland urban interface settings.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Rico Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts.

Residual Smoke is expected to settle into the valley, possibly impacting Silver City and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to close their windows. Smoke sensitive individuals and anyone who wants to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Road Closure Status: State Highway 15 between Silver City and Pinos Altos is OPEN.

Check for additional information/updates at NMFireInfo.com or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Contact: Rico Fire Information at 575-323-1533 8am to 8pm or email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov 

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

