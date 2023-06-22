Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commander– Dustin Roper

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 53,091

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 13%

Personnel: 54

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, pinon/juniper and grass

Last night's infrared flight showed little to no fire activity on the slow-moving, low intensity Pass Fire, with just an acre of growth. Firefighters on the ground found downed logs smoldering around Jordan Hot Springs. A couple of wispy white columns of smoke are visible from the Clinton P. Anderson overlook on N.M. Highway 15.

Firefighters remain vigilant in checking all sides of the Pass Fire to keep it within the designated boundaries, as it slowly cleans forest understory. Detailed weather forecast and fuel samples taken by firefighters throughout the day help monitor conditions around the fire area. The drop in acreage of The Pass Fire will not be completely out until a soaking rain event occurs. Stumps, roots, and downed logs will continue to smolder until then.

The overall strategy on the Pass Fire is to allow the low to moderate intensity of the fire to play its natural role on the landscape as firefighters take appropriate actions to keep the fire within the designated planned boundaries while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resources. The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem. It is dependent on fire to play a natural role in restoring the landscape to more natural conditions while preventing the occurrence of more extreme fires in the future.

Safety: Fire season is here. Visitors to the forest are reminded that hazards always exist. Please use caution and stay informed on changing fire and weather conditions. There are currently no closures in place.

Weather: Sunny, with highs around 83 degrees. Southwest winds around 14 mph increasing to 16-21 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can't.

For More Information:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire Inciweb is the official site for fire

information. This site is secure and updated daily.

• New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov