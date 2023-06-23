Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commanders – Billy Trujillo - Dustin Roper IC (t)

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Acres: 53,091

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 13%

Personnel: 79

Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.go



Yesterday's reconnaissance flight showed minimal fire activity and no change in acreage on the Pass Fire.

Firefighters worked along Indian Creek securing the containment line to prevent any future fire activity from pushing west of the creek. Fire crews remain on the south end of the fire perimeter, to ensure any smoldering fire does not cross the Middle Fork. Interior smokes still exist within the perimeter of the fire.

Stronger winds and a Red Flag warning today may increase fire activity. Firefighters are monitoring the fire area and are ready to conduct suppression tactics if necessary to protect values at risk.

The overall strategy on the Pass Fire is to allow the low to moderate intensity of the fire to play its natural role on the landscape as firefighters take appropriate actions to keep the fire within the designated planned boundaries while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resources. The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem. It is dependent on fire to play a natural role in restoring the landscape to more natural conditions while preventing the occurrence of extreme fires in the future.

Safety: Fire season is here. Please use caution and stay informed on changing fire and weather conditions. There are currently no closures in place.

Weather: Sunny, with highs around 82-87 degrees. Red Flag warning today through Tuesday. Southwest winds 11-21 and increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon with up to 40 mph gusts.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can't.

For More Information:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire Inciweb is the official site for fire

information. This site is secure and updated daily.

• New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov