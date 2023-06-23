Location: 1⁄4 mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM I Size: 423 acres I Containment: 20% I Personnel: 170

Start Date: June 20, 2023 I Cause: Under investigation I Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

SILVER CITY, NM, June 23, 2023 – Firefighters have achieved 20% containment on the Rico Fire which is now 423 acres and remains within the jurisdiction of the BLM Las Cruces District and NM State lands. Fire behavior has moderated significantly, creeping and backing through small pockets of unburned fuel within the perimeter. As work continues on the containment lines, some areas require extra attention in anticipation of a Red Flag Warning that is expected to materialize later today. “Today’s weather conditions may test the fireline...we recognize the extensive hard work that has been completed over the past several days and we anticipate that the lines will hold,” said Incident Commander Soliz, adding “we will continue to engage the firefighting effort with our primary objective being firefighter and public safety,” he added.

Bear Creek Road is not closed, however is experiencing heavy fire traffic. Travelers on Bear Creek Road are asked to reduce speeds and proceed with caution. The area will be heavily patrolled by Grant County Deputies over the next three days, while firefighting operations are ongoing. Please adhere to this request to help ensure everyone’s safety. Thank you!

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Rico Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts.

Residual Smoke: expected to settle into the valley, possibly impacting Silver City and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to close their windows. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Road Closure Status: NM State Highway 15 between Silver City and Pinos Altos is OPEN.

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Rico Fire Information: 575-323-1533 8 am to 8 pm or email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov