Map at bottom of article

Location: 1⁄4 mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM

Size: 421 acres*

Containment: 20%

Personnel: 195

Start Date: June 20, 2023

Cause: Under investigation

Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

*Size: adjusted from 423 acres back to 421 acres due to more accurate mapping

SILVER CITY, NM, June 24, 2023 – As strong, gusty winds materialized over the fire yesterday afternoon, firefighters were able to successfully hold the lines. Containment remains at 20% and the current size is 421 acres, all within the jurisdiction of the BLM Las Cruces District and NM State lands. Overall, fire behavior continues to lessen and in most areas is described as smoldering. The number of personnel increased slightly, in order to ensure that adequate resources were in place for Friday’s wind event. “We were able to anticipate the need for additional resources and equipment in a timely manner. Everyone was prepared and engaged according to plan. To date, there have been no reportable injuries or illnesses and we will focus on maintaining the health and safety of all personnel assigned to the Rico Fire,” said IncidentCommander Soliz. He added, “We also wish to extend our appreciation to the public for continuously expressing their thankfulness and support. We relay those positive sentiments to the firefighters at every opportunity.”

Bear Creek Road is not closed, however is experiencing heavy fire traffic. Travelers on Bear Creek Road are asked to reduce speeds and proceed with caution. The area will be heavily patrolled by Grant County Deputies over the next three days, while firefighting operations are ongoing. Please adhere to this request to help ensure everyone’s safety. Thank you!

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Rico Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts.

Residual Smoke: expected to settle into the valley, possibly impacting Silver City and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to close their windows. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Road Closure Status: NM State Highway 15 between Silver City and Pinos Altos is OPEN.

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Rico Fire Information: 575-323-1533 8 am to 8 pm or email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov