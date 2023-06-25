Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commanders –Billy Trujillo, Dustin Roper (t)

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm Email:2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 54,454

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 13%

Personnel: 79

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, pinon/juniper and grass

As expected yesterday, with drier conditions and gusty westerly winds, the Pass Fire moved through an additional 989 acres in the southeast portion near Green Fly Trail (26) and Burnt Corral Canyon, according to last night's infrared flight. Observed fire behavior is low to moderate, consuming small stands of piñon and juniper, downed logs, and dry vegetation. Fire crews including a hotshot crew are in that area working to upgrade and maintain existing trails and roads that will be used as containment lines to ensure the fire stays within the intended designated boundaries with the goal of protecting private property to the east and all values at risk. Additional growth of the Pass Fire is anticipated until a soaking rain event occurs.

Minimal fire activity was observed on the north and west sides of the Pass Fire. Monitoring and patrolling of the whole fire area will continue.

Today, we can expect sunny skies and lighter winds and no rain yet in the forecast. Visitors are welcome to the Gila National Forest as it remains open, and there are no closures in place. Smoke is visible at times and can settle in the lower valleys at night and early morning but should lift and clear by mid-morning. Please use caution and stay informed on changing fire and weather conditions.

The overall strategy on the Pass Fire is to allow the low to moderate intensity of the fire to play its natural role on the landscape as firefighters take appropriate actions to keep the fire within the designated planned boundaries while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resources. The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem. It is dependent on fire to play a natural role in restoring the landscape to more natural conditions while preventing the occurrence of extreme fires in the future.

Weather: Sunny, lighter winds with highs around 81-87 degrees. Elevated fire danger today through Tuesday. West-southwest winds 6-15 with gusts up to 30 mph.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can't.

For More Information:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire Inciweb is the official site for fire

information. This site is secure and updated daily.

• New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov