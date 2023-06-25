Rico Fire Update – June 25, 2023

Location: ¼ mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM I Size: 421 acres I Containment: 50% I Personnel: 179

Start Date: June 20, 2023 I Cause: Under investigation I Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

SILVER CITY, NM, June 25, 2023 – As of last night, firefighters had reached 50% containment. Work to contain the fire continued through the night and steady progress is being made. Today’s Public Information Map that accompanies this Rico Fire Update shows the completed containment line as of early this morning. Firefighters are also mopping up, where they will check for and extinguish hot spots that may exist in the interior of the Rico Fire.

Some of their work also involves “cold trailing,” where firefighters will often use their bare hand to detect heat, not by touching a heat source, but by simply feeling the sensation of heat from a safe distance. If a heat source, such as smoldering stumps, roots, downed logs and woody debris is found, they will extinguish it by digging it out and/or using water to douse it. These measures are necessary to ensure that any potential ignition source is completely extinguished.

Bear Creek Road is not closed, however is experiencing heavy fire traffic. Travelers on Bear Creek Road are asked to reduce speeds and proceed with caution. The area will be heavily patrolled by Grant County Deputies over the weekend, while firefighting operations are ongoing. Please adhere to this request to help ensure everyone’s safety. Thank you!

Road Closure Status: There are NO ROAD CLOSURES associated with the Rico Fire.

Residual Smoke: Expected to settle into lower elevations. Residents who live near the Rico Fire area are advised to close their windows, especially at night. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Rico Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts.

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Rico Fire Information: 575-323-1533 8 am to 8 pm or email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov