Rico Fire Update – June 26, 2023

Location: ¼ mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM I Size: 421 acres I Containment: 61% I Personnel: 157

Start Date: June 20, 2023 I Cause: Under investigation I Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

The LAST FIRE UPDATE for the RICO FIRE will be issued on June 28

SILVER CITY, NM, June 26, 2023 – Having achieved 61% containment, the next phase of the Rico Fire will be suppression repair which involves immediate post-fire actions taken to repair damages and minimize potential soil erosion. Impacts result from fire suppression activities and repair/rehab work usually begins before the fire is contained and before demobilization of the Incident Management Team. This work repairs hand and dozer lines, trails, staging areas, safety zones, drop points, and possibly roads used during the firefighting effort. Visibility of the handline constructed during the fire will be reduced to prevent it from becoming a new trail or travel corridor. Brush and limbs may be scattered onto firelines so that a more natural appearance is restored. Waterbars are installed to facilitate drainage, especially on sloped terrain and handline intersections with roads and trails.

Firefighters will continue to work on the fire until they reach 100% containment. To date, no firefighter injuries or illnesses have been reported. The number of personnel and equipment will gradually decrease as the 100% containment goal nears completion. Firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol the area after all resources have been released.

Bear Creek Road is not closed: Travelers are asked to remain vigilant while traveling along Bear Creek Road, as firefighting operations are ongoing. Reduce speeds and proceed with caution.

Road Closure Status: There are NO ROAD CLOSURES associated with the Rico Fire.

Residual Smoke: Expected to settle into lower elevations. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Rico Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones.

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Rico Fire Information: 575-323-1533 8 am to 8 pm or email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov