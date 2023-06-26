Rico Fire Update – June 26, 2023

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 26 June 2023 26 June 2023

Rico Fire Update – June 26, 2023
Location: ¼ mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM I Size: 421 acres I Containment: 61% I Personnel: 157
Start Date: June 20, 2023 I Cause: Under investigation I Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

The LAST FIRE UPDATE for the RICO FIRE will be issued on June 28

SILVER CITY, NM, June 26, 2023 – Having achieved 61% containment, the next phase of the Rico Fire will be suppression repair which involves immediate post-fire actions taken to repair damages and minimize potential soil erosion. Impacts result from fire suppression activities and repair/rehab work usually begins before the fire is contained and before demobilization of the Incident Management Team. This work repairs hand and dozer lines, trails, staging areas, safety zones, drop points, and possibly roads used during the firefighting effort. Visibility of the handline constructed during the fire will be reduced to prevent it from becoming a new trail or travel corridor. Brush and limbs may be scattered onto firelines so that a more natural appearance is restored. Waterbars are installed to facilitate drainage, especially on sloped terrain and handline intersections with roads and trails.

Firefighters will continue to work on the fire until they reach 100% containment. To date, no firefighter injuries or illnesses have been reported. The number of personnel and equipment will gradually decrease as the 100% containment goal nears completion. Firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol the area after all resources have been released.

Bear Creek Road is not closed: Travelers are asked to remain vigilant while traveling along Bear Creek Road, as firefighting operations are ongoing. Reduce speeds and proceed with caution.

Road Closure Status: There are NO ROAD CLOSURES associated with the Rico Fire.

Residual Smoke: Expected to settle into lower elevations. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Rico Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones.

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Rico Fire Information:  575-323-1533 8 am to 8 pm or email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov


Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 