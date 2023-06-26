Silver Schools National History Day participants in front of Lincoln Memorial 2023 (Courtesy Photo)

[Editor's Note: This is the first of several in a series of articles about and by students who participated from Silver Consolidated Schools in the National History Day competitions, under the tutelage of teachers Claudie Thompson and Lee Wilson.]

These students succeeded at the state level, allowing them to go to Nationals in Washington D.C. Two entries, a group project, and an individual project placed among the top 10 finalists at Nationals.

Projects/students that competed at nationals:

Colton Traeger, Casey Rogers, Lane Porter - group performance - A Hollywood Frontier: Olivia de Havilland's Fight for Artistic Freedom

Isabel Smith - individual exhibit - The Heliocentric Theory

Katelyn Rogers - individual exhibit - Jacques Cousteau: A Frontier in Ocean Explorations

Grace Montoya - individual website - Like Dust In The Wind: The First All Black Frontier Town And Its Demise

Lizzy McDonald, Isaac Beck, Kylee Jones - group documentary - Under Fire: Frontiers on the Front Lines

Makayla Martiniz, Anson Beck, Ryan Chadwick - group website - The Haber Process: The Frontier that Fed the World

Sofia Lira, David Gorman, Bel Curtis, Sophia Abeyta - group performance - Susan Magoffin and the Acceptance of Culture: People, Places and Ideas on the Frontier

Brianna Clark - individual paper - Adelina "Nina" Otero-Warren: Crossing the Frontiers of Gender and Cultural Equality in Politics

Lauren Brueggemann - individual website - A Primal Howl in Defending the Defenseless: Edward Abbey and the Environmental Frontier

Josh Beck - individual documentary - A Fairytale Frontier: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs