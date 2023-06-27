Rico Fire Update – June 27, 2023

Location: ¼ mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM I Size: 328 acres* I Containment: 70% I Personnel: 146

Start Date: June 20, 2023 I Cause: Under investigation I Fuels: Slash, timber and brush

*Size: adjusted from 421 acre to 328 acres due to more accurate mapping

The LAST FIRE UPDATE for the RICO FIRE will be issued tomorrow, June 28

SILVER CITY, NM, June 27, 2023 – Firefighters using hand-held GPS units were able to walk and map the entire perimeter of the Rico Fire, resulting in a more accurate measurement of the acreage. Containment is at 70%, and suppression repair work continues. The workforce has decreased slightly and is sufficient based on the current workload. Work that is now underway involves repairing hand and dozer lines, trails, staging areas, safety zones, drop points, and possibly roads that were used during the firefighting effort. Visibility of the handline constructed during the fire will be reduced and brush and limbs may be scattered onto firelines so that a more natural appearance is restored. Waterbars are being installed to facilitate drainage, especially on sloped terrain and handline intersections with roads and trails.

Firefighters will continue to work on the fire until they reach 100% containment. To date, no firefighter injuries or illnesses have been reported. The number of personnel and equipment will continue to decrease as the 100% containment goal nears completion. The fire will be monitored and patrolled following the release of the remaining crews.

Firefighters reported two separate wildlife sightings yesterday, one of a bear and later, a mountain lion in the vicinity of the Rico Fire. They appeared to be healthy and unharmed.

Bear Creek Road is not closed: Please reduce speed and proceed with caution as firefighting operations are ongoing. There is still high use of firefighter traffic on Bear Creek Road.

Road Closure Status: There are NO ROAD CLOSURES associated with the Rico Fire.

Residual Smoke: Expected to settle into lower elevations. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Aviation Restrictions: Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Rico Fire was lifted last night.

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Rico Fire Information: 575-323-1533, 8 am to 8 pm or email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov