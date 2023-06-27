Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commanders – Billy Trujillo IC - Dustin Roper IC (t)

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Email:2023.Pass@Firenet.gov Acres: 56,954

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 12%

Personnel: 119

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

The Pass Fire grew an additional 1271 acres yesterday where the fire is most active on the southeast side near Trails End Ranch and the East Fork of the Gila River. The fire is gradually progressing towards the east and southeast and fire crews are successfully holding the fire within containment lines.

Today, firefighters are implementing a plan to improve FR704 and assess and prep White Rocks Trail (27) and Iron Trail (771) to be utilized as part of the containment line and prevent the fire from advancing towards private land. As part of the strategy to ensure the protection of private land and structures, firefighters will carefully evaluate and implement hand ignition operations to herd the fire away from private property.

Additional resources have been put in place to accomplish this. As part of the structure protection efforts, firefighters are installing hoses and sprinkler systems around private structures ahead of the fire. The Pass Fire is being monitored by air and ground. A Type 1 and two Type 3 helicopters are available to firefighters to be used for waterdrops if needed on the Pass Fire or any new wildfire starts that may occur. The helicopters are also being utilized for reconnaissance flights and supply support to firefighters.

There are no closures in place on the Gila National Forest. Smoke from the Pass Fire is settling in the lower valleys at night and early morning, and with no cloud cover should lift by mid-morning. Please visit https://fire.airnow.gov/# (Smoke and Air Map) for information on wildfire smoke and air quality.

The overall strategy on the Pass Fire is to allow the low to moderate intensity of the fire to play its natural role on the landscape as firefighters take appropriate actions to keep the fire within the designated planned boundaries while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resources. The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem. It is dependent on fire to play a natural role in restoring the landscape to more natural conditions while preventing the occurrence of extreme fires in the future.

Weather: Hot and dry conditions persist with west/southwest winds between 15-20 and afternoon gusts between 25-30 mph expected today, with highs around 85 degrees. Elevated fire danger today.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can’t.

For More Information:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire Inciweb is the official site for fire information. This site is secure and updated daily.

New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov