John Calvin Richardson, 46, found deceased in the area of Turkey Creek in Gila New Mexico. On June 26, 2023 at approximately 3:27 a.m. The Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an unattended death in the area of Turkey Creek. Victim had been with a friend camping near a hot spring. While both were in the water, the camp fire they had going was going out.
The friend went to go retrieve some more fire wood and when she returned, victim was lying face down in the water. EMS and Paramedics were called out to the scene for medical attention but were unsuccessful. The Grant County Sheriff's Detectives were called out as this is still an ongoing investigation and awaiting results from the Office of Medical Investigator for the cause of death. Next of kin was notified.
Sheriff Raul Villanueva and his staff wish to offer condolences to the family and friends of the decedent at this most difficult time.