Rico Fire FINAL Update – June 28, 2023

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 June 2023 28 June 2023

Rico Fire Update – June 28, 2023
Location: ¼ mile NW of Pinos Altos, NM I Size: 328 acres I Containment: 70% I Personnel: 141
Start Date: June 20, 2023 I Cause: Under investigation I Fuels: Slash, timber and brush


This is the last DAILY update for the RICO FIRE


SILVER CITY, NM, June 28, 2023 – This is the last daily update for the Rico Fire. Following the standard naming convention for wildfires, the “Rico Fire” was named after a nearby geographical feature, Arroyo Rico. Today is considered a transition day, as the Albuquerque Zone Incident Management Team transfers command of the fire to Incident Commander, Jesse Holguin from the BLM. Holguin will oversee a less complex incident with the appropriate number and type of resources to complete the work that remains.

Many resources are strategically “released” from the fire at this stage, however the Incident Commander can exercise his authority to request or release resources, as needed. Public Information Officers are being released and will no longer be running traplines nor issuing daily fire updates.

Situational Awareness Reminder for All:  Fire season has arrived in the Southwest. Be aware of the conditions in and around the places you live, work and play. Lightning-caused fires can strike anywhere, at any time, and so can human-caused fires. Be aware, alert and informed. Become familiar with the New Mexico Fire Information website: NMFireInfo for statewide information on Fire Restrictions, tips on fire prevention and wildfire smoke emissions that may affect your health. This site also hosts current fire information on active fires in New Mexico.  

Bear Creek Road is not closed: Please reduce speed and proceed with caution as firefighting operations are ongoing. There is still high use of firefighter traffic on Bear Creek Road.

Road Closure Status: There are NO ROAD CLOSURES associated with the Rico Fire.

Residual Smoke: Expected to settle into lower elevations. Smoke sensitive individuals who want to learn more should follow recommendations at NMFireInfo Smoke Management

For more information: visit NMFireInfo or the Inciweb direct link to the Rico Fire

Rico Fire Information:  575-323-1533, 8 am - 4 pm, the fire information phone line will be deactivated at 4 pm today.


Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 