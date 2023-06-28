Pass Fire

Gila National Forest

Incident Commanders – Billy Trujillo IC - Dustin Roper IC (t)

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30pm Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 57,100 (estimated)

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Cause: Lightning

Containment: 12%

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

Personnel: 168

The Pass Fire showed minimal growth yesterday. Infrared flights have not been possible for the past two days; mapping accuracy will improve with the next infrared mission. Most firefighter efforts are focused along southeast side of the fire perimeter, near the East Fork of the Gila River and Trails End Ranch and Fowler Ranch.

Fire danger is increasing under hot, dry weather conditions as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. Check for fire restrictions before heading out to public lands. If they are allowed and weather permits, you must watch your campfire at all times, or extinguish it fully when it is not attended. Douse with plenty of water, stir it into the coals, and feel for heat with your bare hand. When you can safely touch the coals, the fire is out. Hot coals equal hot fire.





Today, crews will continue preparations along Forest Road 704, White Rocks Trail (27), and Iron Trail (771) to be utilized as part of the containment line, keeping the fire within the identified planning area. Additional use of hand ignition operations may occur to remove available fuels between the active fire and containment features. As part of the structure protection efforts, firefighters are installing hoses and sprinkler systems around private structures ahead of the fire. The Pass Fire is being monitored by air and ground. One Type 1 and two Type 3 helicopters remain available to be used to deliver water over hot spots if needed as well as for reconnaissance flights and supply missions.



There are no road, trail, or campground closures in place on the Gila National Forest. Smoke from the Pass Fire is settling in the lower valleys at night and early morning, but with cloud cover, smoke may take longer to lift and clear.



The overall strategy on the Pass Fire is to allow the low to moderate intensity of the fire to play its natural role on the landscape as firefighters take appropriate actions to keep the fire within the designated planned boundaries while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resources. The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem. It is dependent on fire to maintain forest and fuels conditions, reducing the frequency of catastrophic fires in the future.



Weather: Mostly sunny, with highs of 84 to 90. Light winds of 10 - 15 mph and minimum relative humidity around 14%. Slight (10%) potential for afternoon thunderstorms. Elevated fire danger today and tomorrow.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can't.



For More Information:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire

New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov

Please note that this is the map from 062623