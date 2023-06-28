Pass Fire Update June 28, 2023

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 June 2023 28 June 2023

Pass Fire
Gila National Forest
Incident Commanders – Billy Trujillo IC - Dustin Roper IC (t)

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30pm  Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov
Acres: 57,100 (estimated)
Start Date: May 18, 2023
Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM
Cause: Lightning
Containment: 12%
Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass
Personnel: 168

The Pass Fire showed minimal growth yesterday. Infrared flights have not been possible for the past two days; mapping accuracy will improve with the next infrared mission. Most firefighter efforts are focused along southeast side of the fire perimeter, near the East Fork of the Gila River and Trails End Ranch and Fowler Ranch.

Fire danger is increasing under hot, dry weather conditions as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. Check for fire restrictions before heading out to public lands. If they are allowed and weather permits, you must watch your campfire at all times, or extinguish it fully when it is not attended. Douse with plenty of water, stir it into the coals, and feel for heat with your bare hand. When you can safely touch the coals, the fire is out. Hot coals equal hot fire.

Today, crews will continue preparations along Forest Road 704, White Rocks Trail (27), and Iron Trail (771) to be utilized as part of the containment line, keeping the fire within the identified planning area. Additional use of hand ignition operations may occur to remove available fuels between the active fire and containment features. As part of the structure protection efforts, firefighters are installing hoses and sprinkler systems around private structures ahead of the fire. The Pass Fire is being monitored by air and ground. One Type 1 and two Type 3 helicopters remain available to be used to deliver water over hot spots if needed as well as for reconnaissance flights and supply missions.

There are no road, trail, or campground closures in place on the Gila National Forest. Smoke from the Pass Fire is settling in the lower valleys at night and early morning, but with cloud cover, smoke may take longer to lift and clear.

The overall strategy on the Pass Fire is to allow the low to moderate intensity of the fire to play its natural role on the landscape as firefighters take appropriate actions to keep the fire within the designated planned boundaries while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resources. The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem. It is dependent on fire to maintain forest and fuels conditions, reducing the frequency of catastrophic fires in the future.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with highs of 84 to 90. Light winds of 10 - 15 mph and minimum relative humidity around 14%. Slight (10%) potential for afternoon thunderstorms. Elevated fire danger today and tomorrow.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can't.

For More Information:
Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire  
New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/  
Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov 

Please note that this is the map from 062623


Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 