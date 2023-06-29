By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers responded Monday, June 26, 2023, at about 10:21 a.m., to a larceny call at the Gospel Mission, 111 S. Texas Street. According to an SCPD incident report, the Director of the Gospel Mission, Randy Salars, played surveillance footage showing Dustin Patterson, 34, of Silver City, leaving the building pushing a black bicycle then hopping on the bike and heading east off the property.
The male victim, whose age is also 34, with no local address, stated he was just hired as a volunteer at the Mission and had parked his bike inside the building about 15 minutes before Patterson took it without the victim's permission. The bike was described as a black Trek 9000 with orange/pink forks. The victim also stated if the bicycle was returned before the end of the day/he would not pursue charges.
Salars advised when located, he wanted Patterson issued an indefinite CTW for the Gospel Mission.
Patterson and the stolen bicycle remain at large.