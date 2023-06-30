Courtesy Photo from Anonymous sender

Sheriffs' Deputies respond to a stabbing and structure fire in the area of Arenas Valley. On June 29, 2023 at approximately 11:59 a.m., Sheriff's Deputies responded to 34 Old Arenas Valley Rd. in regards to a male subject who was causing problems at the residence. Caller reported earlier that morning the male subject started a structure fire behind the residence and also threatened the caller he was going to harm him. Male subject made his way inside the residence of the caller, grabbing a butcher knife and possibly went outside.

Caller advised he smelled gasoline as a fire started outside next to the residence which became fully engulfed. When Sheriff's Deputies and first responders arrived on scene, a male was lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Sheriff's Deputies were performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation along with EMS and Paramedics but were unsuccessful.

The suspect of the stabbing was severely burned and had a laceration to his neck. He was treated for his wounds and transported by EMS and Paramedics for medical attention. The status of this individual is unknown at this time. Sheriff's Detectives were called out to the scene and started an active ongoing investigation.

With respect to the family of the decedent and the ongoing status of the investigation, his name is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Villanueva and his staff wish to offer condolences to the family and friends of the decedent in their time of grief.