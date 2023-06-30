MIMBRES, NM, June 30, 2023 – A road and trail closure goes into effect at 4:00 p.m. today, impacting several trails within and adjacent to the Pass Fire. The closure is necessary to protect firefighter and public safety in an area of active fire operations and heavy firefighter activity.

"As the fire has marched southward, it has drawn nearer to popular trails and wilderness destinations, increasing the threat to public safety," said Wilderness District Ranger Henry Provencio. "The closure of a limited number of trails allows firefighters to focus on their work, relieving their concern about members of the public who may be within the fire perimeter, in case fire behavior were to become more threatening."

The trail closure includes:

Iron Trail # 771 from the East Fork of the Gila River, west approximately 4 miles to the intersection with Trail # 27.

White Rocks Trail # 27 from the intersection of NFST # 804 in a predominately northwest direction approximately 4 miles to the intersection with NFST # 26.

Green Fly Trail # 26 from its beginning at the end of National Forest System Road (NFSR) 704, in a predominately northwest direction for approximately 10.5 miles, to the intersection of NFST # 23.

CCC Trail # 772 from the end of NFSR 4208P, northwest for approximately 3.5 miles to the Black Mountain Lookout tower.

Middle Fork Trail # 157 from Jordan Hot Springs, west for approximately 5 miles to its intersection with Trail # 53.

NFSR # 704 in its entirety.

NFSR # 4208P in its entirety. See attached map, marked Exhibit A.

Closure Order No. 03.06.02.23.006 goes into effect at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 and will remain in effect through 8:00 a.m. August 15, 2023, unless rescinded sooner. It will be enforced through firefighter presence and patrols by law enforcement, and other staff. The order and the associated closure map are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices/?aid=81215. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.