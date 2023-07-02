Silver City athletes competed in the 2023 USATF NM state junior Olympic track and field championships

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 02 July 2023 02 July 2023

dsc 5811Left to right: Coach Roy Paquette, Coach Chris Salas, Logan Wood, Austin Paquette, Kaleb Paquette, Alexys Salas, Angela Gonzales, Analeigh Cruz, Coy Theobald, Kodah Martinez, Kai Casler, Coach Cody Landers.

A group of 9 Silver City athletes competed in the 2023 USATF New Mexico State Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Rio Rancho, NM on June 10 and 11. 2023. All participants placing first through fourth qualified for the USATF Region 10 meet to be held in Albuquerque on July 6-9. The Regional meet will include the best teams from Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and West Texas.

Results are as follows:

Girls 13-14 year old division:
Analeigh Cruz- 7th place 100m dash (14.16) and 4th place in long jump 15'-5.4" (4.71m)
Angela Gonzales – 7th place in long jump 14'-0.9" (4.29m)

Boys 13-14 year old division:
Kai Casler- 1st place 800m run (2:17.70), 3rd place 1500m run (5:01.60)
Austin Paquette- 2nd place 200m dash (no time available), 2nd place long jump 19'-5.1" (5.92m)
Kaleb Paquette- 1st place 400m dash (54.93), 4th place 200m dash (no time available)
Logan Wood- 1st place 100m hurdles (17.68), 1st place 200m hurdles (32.30)

Boys 15-16 age division:
Kodah Martinez- 7th place 200m dash (24.46), 3rd place 400m dash (56.53)
Coy Theobald- 3rd place 800m run (2:16.70), 8th place 1500m run (5:04.63)

Girls 17-18 year old division:
Alexys Salas- 1st place shot put (40'-0.3" (12.20m), setting a new USATF state record!!), 1st place discus 119'-5.1" (36.40m)

Coach Cody Landers commented, "I am really proud of Silver's representation with our incoming freshmen. They haven't stopped working hard since the beginning of the school track season. This track meet gave our kids elite competition against the best in their age group. They met the challenge head on. I couldn't be more proud of their humility, work ethic, and drive to be the best they can be. I am looking forward to what the future holds for the track and field program at Silver High."

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 