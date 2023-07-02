A group of 9 Silver City athletes competed in the 2023 USATF New Mexico State Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Rio Rancho, NM on June 10 and 11. 2023. All participants placing first through fourth qualified for the USATF Region 10 meet to be held in Albuquerque on July 6-9. The Regional meet will include the best teams from Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and West Texas.
Results are as follows:
Girls 13-14 year old division:
Analeigh Cruz- 7th place 100m dash (14.16) and 4th place in long jump 15'-5.4" (4.71m)
Angela Gonzales – 7th place in long jump 14'-0.9" (4.29m)
Boys 13-14 year old division:
Kai Casler- 1st place 800m run (2:17.70), 3rd place 1500m run (5:01.60)
Austin Paquette- 2nd place 200m dash (no time available), 2nd place long jump 19'-5.1" (5.92m)
Kaleb Paquette- 1st place 400m dash (54.93), 4th place 200m dash (no time available)
Logan Wood- 1st place 100m hurdles (17.68), 1st place 200m hurdles (32.30)
Boys 15-16 age division:
Kodah Martinez- 7th place 200m dash (24.46), 3rd place 400m dash (56.53)
Coy Theobald- 3rd place 800m run (2:16.70), 8th place 1500m run (5:04.63)
Girls 17-18 year old division:
Alexys Salas- 1st place shot put (40'-0.3" (12.20m), setting a new USATF state record!!), 1st place discus 119'-5.1" (36.40m)
Coach Cody Landers commented, "I am really proud of Silver's representation with our incoming freshmen. They haven't stopped working hard since the beginning of the school track season. This track meet gave our kids elite competition against the best in their age group. They met the challenge head on. I couldn't be more proud of their humility, work ethic, and drive to be the best they can be. I am looking forward to what the future holds for the track and field program at Silver High."