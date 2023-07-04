Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commander- Robert Laeng IC and Josh Johnson IC(T)

Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 59,889

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 12%

Personnel: 140, 1 Type 1 Helicopter, 1 Type 3 Helicopter

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

Yesterday, favorable conditions allowed firefighters to successfully complete hand ignition operations on the southeastern part of the fire perimeter where the Pass Fire is most active, along Iron Trail #771. This resulted partly in a 500-acre growth and a more secure established containment line consisting of Iron Trail #771 and White Rocks Trail #27. Fire crews burned out excess vegetation to create a buffer that would slow or stop the Pass fire and future fires from impacting adjacent private property and other values at risk. Today, fire crews will patrol and monitor the newly established containment line along the southeastern edge, extinguishing any fire to hold and secure it. Interior light smoke has also been visible on the west side of the Pass Fire near No Name Canyon and is being closely monitored.

The Pass Fire is being monitored daily and as most of it has become less active, patrolling will not be required as frequently in those areas within the perimeter where fire no longer exists. Personnel and equipment will gradually begin to be released within the next few days as the Pass Fire activity slows.

A public safety road and trail closure is in effect, including all or portions of several roads and trails that provide access to and within the perimeter of the Pass Fire. These closures include Forest Roads 704 and 4208P in their entirety, and portions of Trails 26, 27, 157, 771, and 772. The area closure and associated map can be found at Gila National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov).

Until monsoon rains become firmly established, fire danger is still high, and the need for fire restrictions on the Gila National Forest is reassessed daily. If campfires are allowed and weather permits, you must always watch your campfire, or extinguish it fully when it is not attended. Douse with plenty of water, stir it into the coals, and feel for heat. Extinguished means cold to the touch with your bare hand. As a reminder, fireworks are never allowed on National Forests.

Weather: Continued very warm temperatures between 83-89. Chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms which could produce lightning and gusty erratic winds. Winds becoming southwest between 5-12 mph. Smoke generally settles in the valleys during evening and early morning hours, lifting by noon.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can’t.

