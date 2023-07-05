Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commander Robert Laeng IC and Josh Johnson IC(T)

Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 59,904

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 32%

Personnel: 140, 1 Type 3 Helicopter

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

Containment on the Pass Fire has increased as fire crews accomplished work to secure containment lines along the southeastern edge of the perimeter resulting in the protection of private inholdings adjacent to the Gila National Forest. Hand ignitions performed the last couple of days allowed the fire to burn out excess vegetation along Iron Trail #771 and White Rocks Trail #27, with the goal of improving and securing containment lines. Today, firefighters will monitor and patrol the Pass Fire by ground and air to ensure those containment lines stay secured. Containment lines act as boundaries to keep the fire corralled until it is completely out.

Interior smoke is still visible from low to moderate intensity fire that is burning in No Name Canyon, approximately 1 mile northwest of Jordan Hot Springs. Conditions are expected to remain dry today with the potential of increased smoke from this area. Firefighters will continue to monitor this fire activity from air and from the Black Mountain Lookout Tower. Most of the Pass Fire area is in a patrol and monitor status. Resources on the Pass Fire are gradually being released as fire activity subsides.

A public safety road and trail closure is in effect, including all or portions of several roads and trails that provide access to and within the perimeter of the Pass Fire. These closures include Forest Roads 704 and 4208P in their entirety, and portions of Trails 26, 27, 157, 771, and 772. The area closure and associated map can be found at Gila National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov).

Fire danger is still high, and the need for fire restrictions on the Gila National Forest is reassessed daily. If campfires are allowed and weather permits, you must always watch your campfire, or extinguish it fully when it is not attended. Douse with plenty of water, stir it into the coals, and feel for heat. Extinguished means cold to the touch with your bare hand.

Weather: Sunny and dry conditions today with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be between 92-94 with light winds out of the northwest between 6-10 mph.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can’t.

For More Information: