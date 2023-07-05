Luna County, NM – On July 2, 2023, at around 10:00 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash involving 3 vehicles on Highway 26 near mile marker 10, north of Deming, NM
The initial investigation indicated that a 1993 water tanker truck was traveling east on Highway 26. A 2016 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was also traveling east on Highway 26. For reasons still under investigation, the CMV made contact with the rear of the water tanker truck and went into the westbound lane of travel, causing a head on collision with a 2019 Chevy SUV. Kay Chandler (77) of Deming, NM a passenger in the Chevy, was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the water tanker was not injured. The driver of the CMV and another passenger of the Chevy were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seatbelts do appear to be properly utilized in this crash.
This crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.