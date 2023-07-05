Antelope Fire is located in a remote area of Black Range Ranger District

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM, July 5, 2023 – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire ignition about 16 miles north-northwest of Winston, NM in the Black Range. The 20-acre Antelope Fire was reported this morning and is a result of a lightning strike.

Antelope Fire is located on the northeast slope of Dolan Mountain, near the Continental Divide Trail and within about a half mile of a 500KV powerline that serves west Texas and El Paso. Gila National Forest is working with El Paso Electric Company as a cooperator in response to the fire. Incident responders include a Very Large Air Tanker, a Large Air Tanker, two Single Engine Air Tankers, a Type 1 helicopter, and a Fixed Wing Air Attack platform to oversee aerial operations. Additionally, the Vail Interagency Hotshots, Gila Hotshots, and Mormon Lake Hotshots, Santiam Modules 1 and 2, and Engine Crew 621 hiked in to size up and take suppression actions.

"Due to its proximity to a major powerline, heavy aerial support has been delivering retardant to surround the fire and keep its progress in check while ground crews hiked in 1.5 miles to the fire location," said Black Range District Ranger, Bret Mellott. "Otherwise, the fire is located in a remote area of the Gila National Forest where there are few values at risk."

The Antelope Fire is burning in grass, piñon, and juniper, with isolated pine stringers in the area. It does not appear to be producing heavy smoke, and crews have begun constructing hand line around it to initiate containment. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.