Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
This is the first of a five-part photo essay on the 2023 Fourth of July Parade
Fourth of July Parade 2023 part 1
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7235.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7238.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7242.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7244.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7246.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7247.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7249.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7250.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7252.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7253.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7254.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7256.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7257.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7258.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7259.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7260.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7261.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7262.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7263.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7264.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7265.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7266.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7268.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7269.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7270.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7272.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7275.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7276.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-1/IMG_7277.jpg