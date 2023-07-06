Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commander - Robert Laeng IC and Josh Johnson IC(T)

Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 59,904

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 32%

Personnel: 121, 1 Type 3 Helicopter

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

Yesterday, high temperatures with light winds, fanned some interior smokes to rise and slowly burn. All smokes are within the planned boundaries and are doing good by cleaning out ground fuels and improving forest health. The Pass Fire is being patrolled and monitored especially in areas where the fire is still smoldering.

Today, firefighters are back hauling equipment and supplies along with any trash accumulated by fire crews. Fire suppression repair work, the restoring of any wilderness trail or forest area utilized during the Pass Fire management, is being implemented by firefighters where needed, with the intent to leave no trace in the wilderness. Fire crews are gradually being released from the Pass Fire to reset and be available to respond to new wildfires.

Continuous warm and dry weather with a chance of thunderstorms will increase the potential for new wildfire starts.

A public safety road and trail closure is in effect, including all or portions of several roads and trails that provide access to and within the perimeter of the Pass Fire. These closures include Forest Roads 704 and 4208P in their entirety, and portions of Trails 26, 27, 157, 771, and 772. The area closure and associated map can be found at Gila National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov).

Expect fire traffic to be traveling on FR150 (North Star Mesa Road). Please drive with caution.

Weather: Warm temperatures with a high of 87. West to southwest light winds between 6-12 mph and gusts to 22 mph. Today, a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms with a better chance of storms tomorrow.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can’t.

For More Information: