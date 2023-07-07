Antelope Fire is located in a remote area of Black Range Ranger District

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM, July 7, 2023 – Thanks to quick response and strong aerial support, crews have established containment line around all sides of Antelope Fire. Crews are working to identify and extinguish sources of heat within the fire perimeter. The Vail Interagency Hotshots, Lone Peak Hotshots, Santiam Modules 1 and 2, and Crew 621 remain assigned to Antelope Fire today.

"I'm grateful for the hard work and fast action of responding fire and aviation resources, on whose wings and shoulders this success rests," said Black Range District Ranger Bret Mellott. "Aircraft and Hotshot crews are in especially high demand during peak fire season, so we are lucky that these resources were on hand and readily available to respond."

The 38-acre Antelope Fire, located about 16 miles north-northwest of Winston, NM in the Black Range, was the result of a lightning strike, reported on Tuesday, July 5. Due to its proximity to a major powerline that serves west Texas and El Paso, quick suppression actions were necessary in order to avoid interruption of service to citizens relying on electric power for interior cooling during a particularly hot period of time. Fixed wing aircraft were used to box the fire in with retardant, slowing its progression while crews made their way to the fire location. Full containment is expected to be declared within the next few days.

This is the final update for Antelope Fire, unless conditions change. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.