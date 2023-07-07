By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to 116 S. Bullard Street (Sierra House) at about 10:55 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in reference to a pile of leaves that was on fire.

According to an SCPD incident report, when the officer arrived, he could see light smoke drifting behind the Sierra House and an active fire on a wall of a building at 111 S. Texas Street (Gospel Mission). The officer used his fire extinguisher to put out the wall fire, then noticed a pile of leaves on fire south of the Sierra House. The officer also observed John Elizalde, 43, address listed as homeless, sitting on a bench in the immediate area.

As witnesses informed the officer that Elizalde had started the fires, Elizalde was placed in investigative detention and a pink Bic lighter was removed from his possession due to the nature of the call.

The report listed no damage to the Sierra House, but the Gospel Mission was reported to have suffered damage to a 6 x 4 section of the north wall.

Elizalde was arrested and transported to SCPD for paperwork, the report said. Incident to a search of Elizalde's backpack, a glass pipe, believed to be a methamphetamine pipe, with burnt black residue was located.



Elizalde was charged with negligent arson and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Grant County Detention Center for booking.

GCDC staff told the Beat that Elizalde remains in custody having been given a seven-day jail sentence by Grant County Magistrate Court Judge Justin Garwood.