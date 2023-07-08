Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commander - Robert Laeng IC and Josh Johnson IC(T)

Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 59,883

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 50%

Personnel: 69, 1 Type 3 Helicopter

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

Yesterday, firefighters completed the final work on rehabilitation of areas impacted during the management of the Pass Fire along with the removal of equipment and supplies used to protect values at risk. Today, a couple of fire crews will be posted as lookouts, a Hotshot crew will be at Trail Ends Ranch to monitor and patrol the southeastern edge of the perimeter and a Wildland Fire Module crew will be posted at Copperas Peak to monitor any smokes from the Pass Fire from that vantage point, while keeping an eye out for new wildfire starts.

More accurate mapping has set the Pass Fire acreage at 59,883 and containment is now at 50 percent. Fire managers are working to transition the Pass Fire back to the district level possibly by Monday.

Closure Order 03-06-02-23-006 for the Pass fire has been lifted as of this morning. Trails and roads related to this order are now open to the public. Some smoldering of fuels may still exist within the interior of the Pass Fire perimeter. The Pass Fire is being managed to improved forest health and for the protection of values at risk including private property near forest lands. Please continue to be safety conscious while visiting the Gila National Forest.

Weather: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 90’s. West winds at 7-9 mph. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon may cause gusty winds.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can’t. type

For More Information: