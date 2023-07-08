Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Fourth of July Parade 2023 part 3
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7351.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7353.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7355.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7358.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7359.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7361.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7363.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7364.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7367.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7371.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7373.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7376.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7377.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7380.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7381.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7382.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7383.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7384.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7385.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7388.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7389.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7391.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7392.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7393.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7394.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7395.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7396.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7401.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-3/IMG_7402.jpg
This is the third in a five-part series of photo essays of the Fourth of July Parade 2023 in downtown Silver City