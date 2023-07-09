Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commander Robert Laeng IC and Josh Johnson IC(T)



Information Phone: 575-388-8211

Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov



Acres: 59,883

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 55%

Personnel: 69, 1 Type 3 Helicopter

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

Yesterday, the Pass Fire showed a minimal amount of smoke in the Indian Creek area. Acreage on the Pass Fire remains the same and containment is now at 55 percent. Because of hot, dry conditions and expected thunderstorms, firefighters will continue monitoring it to ensure it stays confined to the planned boundaries. Containment will increase as the Pass Fire receives wetting rain.

Today, thunderstorms with a 40 percent chance of rain are expected over the Pass Fire and over other parts of the Gila National Forest. The Wildland Fire Module, a ten-person crew will remain posted at Copperas Peak to monitor the Pass Fire and lookout for any new starts throughout the day. Firefighters posted at Trails End will be released today if no activity ensues by end of shift. The Type 3 Helicopter will be available for reconnaissance flights.

The Pass fire is transitioning from a Type 3 Incident Management Team to a smaller Type 4 organization by 6:00 PM today.

The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem that is dependent on low intensity fire to enhance forest conditions. Fire managers took advantage of the unseasonably cool and wet conditions in the spring to manage the natural lightning-caused Pass Fire and allow it to play its role in removing hazardous fuels, promote healthy vegetation and improve forest health.

Weather: 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and for wetting rain today in the afternoon with a better chance on Monday. Temperatures in the 90s with 10 mph west winds becoming southwest by afternoon and erratic gusts due to thunderstorms.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can’t.

For More Information:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire

• New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov